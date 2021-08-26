Hot-shot Sargent pushing claims for first league start

Published: 7:00 PM August 26, 2021

Norwich City hot-shot Josh Sargent is determined to keep the goals flowing ahead of Leicester City’s visit to Carrow Road this weekend in the Premier League.

The USA international demonstrated his goal threat in the 6-0 demolition of Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup with a brace, prompting many supporters to wonder whether he could be handed his first league start this weekend.

City head coach Daniel Farke is likely to keep faith with Teemu Pukki but Sargent’s goalscoring prowess so far this season is certainly giving the German an interesting striker dilemma.

Sargent notched two goals for former side Werder Bremen in a 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf just before his £8m move to Carrow Road and showed his eye for goal against the Cherries.

“I think any goals you can get as a striker definitely helps you with your confidence,” said Sargent. “It was a very challenging year in the Bundesliga, so to get those goals in Bundesliga Two and then start with the two goals here, it’s going well so far so I’m hopefully going to keep building on it.

“It’s been very easy to come into the team, everyone has been very welcoming, it’s just a good atmosphere on the training pitch and also in the locker room, everyone joking around.”

Sargent admitted the transition has been made easier with ex-Bremen team-mate Milot Rashica at the club having completed his move to City earlier in the summer.

Rashica is likely to be restored to the starting line-up against Leicester tomorrow as the Canaries look to shake off their 5-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City last weekend.

Sargent insists the atmosphere around the training ground has not been sombre as a result and hopes the win over Bournemouth in the cup can kickstart City’s season.

“Everybody was quiet after the game, nobody likes losing, especially 5-0,” he added. “But at the end of the day we also know it was a world class opponent, so we’re not going to get our head down.

“You saw that we responded very well so hopefully our next Premier League match we can respond again.”