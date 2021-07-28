City striker scores after return from second kidney transplant

Published: 2:45 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 2:50 PM July 28, 2021

Shae Hutchinson - was among the goal-scorers as Norwich City Under-23s won their first game of pre-season.

The striker came off the bench to help see off a fightback from hosts Leiston as the young Canaries won their friendly 5-3.

Hutchinson, 20, has Alport Syndrome and had his first transplant in 2018 but the donation from his father proved unsuccessful and a second transplant was needed.

That surgery took place in December and after spending this year recovering, the speedy forward returned to action when he came on in the 72nd minute of Saturday’s 3-3 draw away to National League North side Boston United.

4 weeks ago I got the call to say that I had a kidney match from a living altruistic donor and on the 14th December, my 2nd transplant took place. I don't know who you are but I will be forever thankful to my donor for giving me the gift of life and to my uncle who also donated pic.twitter.com/4nXPWrxm7e — Shae Hutchinson (@ShaeArmari) December 16, 2020

David Wright’s youngsters were joined by out-of-favour senior players Timm Klose and Tom Trybull for that pre-season opener but neither was involved on Tuesday.

Leiston, managed jointly by Canaries legend Darren Eadie and former Sheringham boss Chris Wigger, are preparing for the Southern Premier Division and found themselves 3-1 behind at the break.

Tom Dickson-Peters opened the scoring for close range in the second minute and a cross from midfielder Regan Riley forced an own goal eight minutes later.

It was 3-0 in the 25th minute after Abu Kamara had burst through and calmly teed up striker Dickson-Peters for his second of the night.

Ex-Canaries academy player Jamie Eaton-Collins pulled a goal back for the Suffolk side before half-time with a spectacular long-range strike and Will Davies made it 3-2 in the 57th minute when he tapped in at the back post.

With just over 200 spectators in attendance, Kamara saw off the fightback 10 minutes later as he went clean through and calmly beat the keeper.

Hutchinson had been introduced in the 55th minute and his big moment came within a minute of Kamara’s goal, cutting into the box and squeezing a shot in from a narrow angle.

Davies grabbed a consolation goal for Leiston in the 87th minute to make the final score 5-3 to City, with a game away to a Bolton Wanderers academy XI scheduled for Saturday.

City U23s: Rose (St.Paul 46); Giurgi, Warner, Shipley, Stewart; Khumbeni, Riley (Nizet 55); Earley (Hutchinson 55), Kamara, Fitzpatrick; Dickson-Peters (Rowe 60)