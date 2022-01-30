Canaries striker seals new Championship loan deal

Norwich forward Jordan Hugill will be spending the rest of the season at Cardiff City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cardiff have confirmed the signing of Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill on loan for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old was on the fringes of the Canaries’ title triumph in the Championship last season so was deemed surplus to requirements after promotion.

He joined West Brom hoping to be involved in another promotion push and while the Baggies are fifth and very much in the mix, the loan turned sour for Hugill.

Just one goal in 20 games, just seven of which were starts, saw the former Preston forward come in for some heavy criticism from supporters.

Even a hamstring injury to new £7million signing Daryl Dike wasn’t enough to bring Hugill back into Ismael’s plans and former England striker Andy Carroll was signed on a free transfer after a short stint with Reading.

West Brom confirmed on Saturday that Hugill had returned to Norwich, with a short statement concluding: “Everybody at Albion thanks Jordan for his efforts and wishes him well in his future career.”

Millwall, Hull and Cardiff were all interested in his availability and it is former Canaries striker Steve Morison who has secured the powerful forward’s services for the next few months at Cardiff.

The Welsh side are 20th and just three points clear of the relegation zone having been in the Premier League as recently as 2018-19, finishing fifth and eighth since relegation.

Morison, 38, took over after the exit of Mick McCarthy in October but an initial upturn has faded to a run of six games without a win. Towering Wales striker Kieffer Moore is their current top scorer, with five goals in 22 matches.

Hugill’s form for Preston earned him a move to West Ham in January 2018 reportedly worth around £10million but only made three brief Premier League appearances.

Productive Championship loan seasons at Middlesbrough and QPR saw Norwich sign him in the summer of 2020 in a deal believed to be worth around £2.5m initially but £5m if add-ons were activated, signing a contract until 2023.

Five goals from 34 games contributed to City winning the title but just 10 of those were starts, with shoulder and hamstring injuries disrupting his season. He provided good support for Teemu Pukki though and Daniel Farke was always quick to praise Hugill’s selfless attitude and positive personality.

The deal keeps City's loan stable at 17 strong, with the striker the fifth player to switch loan clubs during January and three other players heading out to gain experience elsewhere, in an otherwise quiet transfer window for the Canaries ahead of Monday's 11pm deadline.

