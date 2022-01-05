Canaries striker switches League Two loan clubs

The new year has brought a new opportunity for young Norwich City striker Tyrese Omotoye, after a disappointing loan stint at Leyton Orient.

Omotoye has cut short that intended season-long stay to switch elsewhere in League Two and has joined Carlisle United's attempts to stay clear of relegation trouble.

The 19-year-old came into the Norwich first team during an injury crisis and made four appearances last season, making three brief Championship cameos and being an unused substitute for nine other league games.

That followed good form for the under-23s, scoring seven goals in 12 games, and he also played the final 25 minutes of a 1-0 defeat at Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Belgium-born forward, who was raised in England, then went for his first taste of loan action at Swindon Town. It proved unsuccessful though with the Robins hurtling towards relegation from League One, failing to score in seven appearances, just one of which was a start.

Having signed a contract until 2024 prior to that Swindon spell, City's promotion to the Premier League meant another loan move and Omotoye joined Leyton Orient. However, he has again spent much of his time on the bench so far this season.

No goals in eight games has featured just one start in League Two although he did start four matches in the EFL Trophy.

Now a change of scenery has arrived as the youngster swaps east London and a play-off chase for Cumbria and a relegation battle.

Carlisle are 21st and three points clear of the bottom two thanks to winning three of their last four matches, after former Bristol City and Crystal Palace coach Keith Millen took charge in October.

Cumbrians boss Millen told his club's website: “He’s a player we’ve watched and Norwich think a lot of him as a person and as a footballer. They loaned him to Orient for the first part of this season, but he probably didn’t get enough game time.

“Orient have a strong squad, they’re doing well, so that’s understandable, but he’s at a stage of his career where he wants to be playing in a competitive environment. Norwich want that for him as well, because they think he has real potential.

“We’ve been lucky, in my opinion, that we’ve been able to speak to him to progress this. When I met him I could tell straight away that he’s really hungry to be part of what we want to do, and that matters.

“He wants to come here and show everybody what he's about, and he’s the profile of the type of player we’re looking for. He’s quick, a good size, athletic, and he likes to run with the ball and get on the end of chances.

“He ticks a lot of the boxes we want ticked, which is good for us, because we know we need to freshen up our attacking options. We’ve known that and we’ve talked about it ever since I got here.

“This is a focused player who I think will have a big impact, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Carlisle's next game is at home to mid-table Bradford on Saturday. They allowed 18-year-old Aston Villa forward to return to his parent club on Tuesday, after three goals in 20 games, all three of which were in cup competitions.

Millen continued: “He knows what it’s about and he’s looking forward to being involved with us.

“The first loan for a young player can be quite difficult, they can take time to adjust, but he takes it in his stride having been out from Norwich a couple of times already.

“Talking to him it was great to see just how raring to go he is. He’s excited about being here, I’m excited that we’ve got him, so it should be a good fit.

“I’ve spoken to Andy Hughes, who is part of the coaching set-up at Carrow Road, and he’s worked a lot with us in making this move happen.

“I thank Andy for that, because he’s a young man we’ve watched and monitored. Obviously if he’d played more games at Orient we wouldn’t have stood a chance, and I know Orient were happy to keep him.

“Norwich looked at what was best for the player, and the fact that Andy knows me as a person, and as a coach and manager, helped to sway him towards recommending this as the next move for Tyrese.

“It’s important with that in mind that I try to work with him and make him a better player. The fact with that is that if he becomes better, then we become better as a club, and it’s that type of win-win situation we all want.”

