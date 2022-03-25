Opinion

It's been another tough season in the top flight for Norwich City fans - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

The verdict is in and its narrative is bleak indeed for Norwich City.

Ahead of the resumption of an already forlorn survival battle at Brighton next weekend, we’ve been assessing the state of the Canaries nation in our latest online survey.

Premier League problems

There’s no denying it, survival prospects look bleak for City. So a big majority of 91pc of our respondents saying they’ve given up hope of a great escape is of little surprise.

It is still possible, of course. Wins over Brighton and Burnley after the international break would certainly put the cat among the pigeons.

With an eight-point deficit to make up – that is effectively nine thanks to goal difference – there would still be a huge amount of work ahead to climb out of the bottom three though. Frankly, the climb already looks insurmountable.

So, who is to blame for having just 17 points and 18 goals from 29 matches? Our survey points the finger at last summer’s recruitment.

It's been a tough time for the Canaries players during seven successive defeats - Credit: PA

Sporting director Stuart Webber and the recruitment department worked closely with head coach Daniel Farke and his coaching team to lay out a plan after promotion.

So far though, that busy transfer window has proved a resounding failure, with no money left for January changes either – with 70pc of voters blaming transfer work as the chief culprit.

That’s followed by 21pc laying the blame at the door of the playing staff, reminding us that plenty of players in the squad have not reached the standards that were expected when they arrived.

Future prospects

The game is already up for many, with the defeats to Brentford and Leeds in particular enough to tell some supporters that it’s time to start thinking about the Championship again.

Optimism, inevitably, would be much higher closer to the start of next season but as we canvassed opinion at this early stage, just 34pc think City will be in the promotion mix next season.

The prevailing outcome was 45pc saying they were still unsure but 21pc are feeling pessimistic about the chances of bouncing back, fearing that a second top flight disaster could prove too damaging to recover from straight away.

Another inevitability is that some anger will be directed towards the club’s hierarchy.

Joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones were able to enjoy a Carrow Road win over Everton in January - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Much is made of the moral compass and community spirit that drives the self-sustainable model that majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones, and the rest of the club’s directors, feel is the correct approach for Norwich.

While that has brought much praise during the joys of promotion, another abject Premier League relegation is sure to see that model come under fire during further relegation misery.

However, opinion is split, with 35pc saying they still believe in the self-funded approach and another 35pc saying they think wealthier owners are needed and with the remaining 30pc unsure.

Fans can vote with their feet but of the respondents who said they had season tickets, 79pc said they are renewing for next season. In reality, with a bigger sample size, that percentage is likely to be higher – with little expectation of such a drastic chunk of season ticket holders not renewing.

Potential rebuild

If it is to be relegation, Teemu Pukki is the player our voters most want to stay, with 37pc of votes edging him ahead of Milot Rashica (35pc).

The Finland star turns 32 on Tuesday and City can activate a one-year option in his contract, so with 55 goals in 84 Championship games to his name, it’s no surprise that fans will want the striker in the squad.

With 75 goals in total, Pukki could even break into the club’s all-time top three scorers, with Robert Fleck fourth on 84 and Iwan Roberts third on 96.

Teemu Pukki has scored eight Premier League goals this season but spurned a late chance at Leeds - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Rashica has shown he is capable of being a real threat in the top tier this season but hasn’t been able to do so consistently. The Kosovan has the capability to be the star name of the Championship, as long as City can afford to keep him.

Third in the poll with 13pc was young defender Andrew Omobamidele, with the Ireland international’s impressive progress thwarted by a back problem this season.

Of the players currently out on loan that fans would like to see return, winger Onel Hernandez (31pc) and full-back Bali Mumba (30pc) lead the way, with left-back Sam McCallum attracting 14pc.

Yet 56pc said they don’t think it’s a good idea for Todd Cantwell to return, if his Bournemouth deal isn’t made permanent, with a fee of £11m reportedly already agreed.

The boss

There was also a show of support for Dean Smith as head coach, with a majority (59pc) saying they expect the former Aston Villa and Brentford boss to stay and lead the rebuild.

The final nine games of this season could have a significant impact on that strength of feeling, with statistics showing only a slight upturn in City’s performance since Smith replaced Daniel Farke in November.

Canaries head coach Dean Smith during the defeat at Leeds - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Although his first six-game losing streak had the context of injuries and Covid-19 and the second has featured defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, the loss of six-pointers to Brentford and Leeds recently has left all of a yellow and green persuasion to engage in some soul searching.

Even if survival is highly unlikely now, the building blocks for better days ahead can start to be laid, with Canaries supporters desperate for some hope to cling on to if it is to be a fourth Premier League relegation in nine seasons.

- You can see the results in full by scrolling through the survey below

NCFC EXTRA: Sorensen on fitness, his City future and living the Premier League 'dream'