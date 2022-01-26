City survival rival will improve under my old boss - Sutton

Opinion

Norwich City legend Chris Sutton believes Watford have made a shrewd decision after replacing Claudio Ranieri with his former Blackburn boss Roy Hodgson.

The Hornets have confirmed the appointment of the former England, Liverpool and Crystal Palace manager, having dismissed Ranieri after a 3-0 defeat to Norwich last Friday saw them drop into the relegation zone.

While the Canaries have been buoyed by back-to-back wins lifting them out of the bottom three, the teams below them all have games in hand and Watford's owners have reacted after seven defeats in eight games.

"Roy is an organiser and a very talented coach," City legend Sutton says in his weekly Pink Un+ column, which can be read in full here, with the man that christened him the 'Dereham Deco' also analysing Todd Cantwell's current problems.

"I think it is a good appointment given the situation Watford find themselves in. He is a realist and a pragmatist, you need that in a relegation battle.

"Claudio Ranieri's issue was that they were conceding goals by the bucket load.

"The first session Roy ever took at Blackburn, he came in and we did an 11 v 11 game where he worked on the shape and structure of the team.

"It was all about preventing our back four from getting beaten with a single long ball. He made sure our left-back was in a certain position. He went round every position and explained thoroughly our roles when the ball was in different areas of the pitch.

"It was about distances and he placed a big emphasis on repetition. He also introduced us to double sessions and we never dropped below seventh during his first year in charge, we were title contenders at one stage.

"Roy is meticulous. Now Watford have him, I think they have a better chance of getting out of it with him in charge."

