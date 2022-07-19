Brazilian trio heading to Norwich City on trial

News

Norwich City will take three young Brazilian players on trial as part of their partnership with Coritiba.

The Canaries unveiled a strategic football partnership with the Brazilian top flight side last month.

Coritiba vice president Glenn Stenger has now revealed that three of their youngsters will head to Norfolk this summer for a trial.

Norwich are keen to take a closer look at striker Lucas Ronier (17), midfielder Biel (20) and defender Thalisson (20).

“We have athletes going to Norwich for the evaluation period,” said Stenger. “We do not want proposals at this time. We want to trade for what they will be worth in the future, not now.

“The base categories, within this 10-year process, will be our biggest source of revenue.”

City formalised their growing relationship with Coritiba in a partnership spanning areas such as the football, recruitment, performance, data, analysis and communication departments.

Upon announcing the tie-up, sporting director Stuart Webber said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Coritiba. This new and exciting relationship will allow us to further continue our development and reach into new territories.

“When Brexit was on the horizon, we started a project to increase our knowledge in South America, as we felt the rules would open that market somewhat.

“This exciting project has led us to an official partnership with Coritiba, which will be mutually beneficial for both clubs over the coming weeks, months and years.”