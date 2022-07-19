Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

Brazilian trio heading to Norwich City on trial

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 6:10 PM July 19, 2022
Kristall Mani Ingason has been linked with transfer interest from Norwich City

Kristall Mani Ingason has been linked with transfer interest from Norwich City - Credit: Archant

Norwich City will take three young Brazilian players on trial as part of their partnership with Coritiba. 

The Canaries unveiled a strategic football partnership with the Brazilian top flight side last month. 

Coritiba vice president Glenn Stenger has now revealed that three of their youngsters will head to Norfolk this summer for a trial. 

Norwich are keen to take a closer look at striker Lucas Ronier (17), midfielder Biel (20) and defender Thalisson (20). 

“We have athletes going to Norwich for the evaluation period,” said Stenger. “We do not want proposals at this time. We want to trade for what they will be worth in the future, not now.  

MORE: Gilmour opens up on City spell

“The base categories, within this 10-year process, will be our biggest source of revenue.” 

City formalised their growing relationship with Coritiba in a partnership spanning areas such as the football, recruitment, performance, data, analysis and communication departments. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Zimmermann set to return to Germany - reports
  2. 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries chasing Chelsea midfielder
  3. 3 'It wasn’t nice to hear' - Gilmour opens up on City fan abuse
  1. 4 Hugill's hard graft is paying off
  2. 5 'I expect big things from him' - Smith's high hope for City defender
  3. 6 City striker forced to cut short trial
  4. 7 City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman
  5. 8 Aarons backs Sinani to be a City success story
  6. 9 Norfolk star Hemp can't wait for Euro quarter-finals
  7. 10 City old boy Ruddy on a Championship mission

Upon announcing the tie-up, sporting director Stuart Webber said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Coritiba. This new and exciting relationship will allow us to further continue our development and reach into new territories. 

“When Brexit was on the horizon, we started a project to increase our knowledge in South America, as we felt the rules would open that market somewhat. 

“This exciting project has led us to an official partnership with Coritiba, which will be mutually beneficial for both clubs over the coming weeks, months and years.” 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The travelling Norwich City fans were treated to an impressive friendly win over Marseille  

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Marseille 0-3 Norwich City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Milot Rashica played his part in Norwich City's 3-0 friendly win over Marseille  

Match reaction

Top notch City delight Smith after 3-0 Marseille romp

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Head Coach Dean Smith before the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-

Opinion

'All aboard!' - Marseille win leaves Norwich fans excited

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Sorensen scores for Norwich City against Olympique Marseille

Match Report

MARSEILLE 0 CANARIES 3 - Key moments, ratings and teams

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon