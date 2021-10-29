Video

It may not have been smooth sailing for talented Norwich City youngster Josh Martin at Milton Keynes Dons so far but the 20-year-old knows he is learning a great deal.

Martin claimed his first assist for his loan club on Tuesday as he set up an equaliser with good movement and a sharp cutback from the bye-line during the first half of a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

The former Arsenal trainee has played every minute as the Dons progressed to the knockout stages of the Trophy, thanks to earlier wins over Wycombe and Burton, but his other six appearances for the League One side have all been as a substitute.

Having made 11 appearances for City last season, claiming a goal and an assist as he initially impressed during an injury crisis, he is looking to become an established first-team regular.

"I think what I'm learning is that football is not an easy game, it's not all highs. You've got to learn in the game," he said.

"That's a big part of what's happening to me now, I'm learning, to become a better person and a better player, on and off the pitch - and learn that side of the game that I haven't had to learn before.

"It's only going to help develop me and hopefully in working hard in training I can improve and get some more minutes to help the team in the league."

The skilful attacking midfielder has been used as a right wing-back by manager Liam Manning and is trying to adjust to the role.

"It's a completely different position to in the hole, where Scott Twine plays (behind the strikers). It's a lot different to a winger as well," Martin continued, speaking to the Dons' official YouTube channel.

"But I think it allows me to use my attributes, how I like to play there, and to learn the other side of the game - which I feel I'm improving at, it's something I want to develop."

Seventh-placed MK lost 3-0 at home to promotion hopefuls Rotherham last Saturday and will be looking to get back on track away to bottom side Crewe Alexandra tomorrow.

Asked if he did enough against Villa's U21s to get into the league XI, Martin added: "Only the manager can decide that. I do what I can, try my best, work my hardest.

"It's a new position for me but I feel like I enjoy it there, I play well there, so hopefully I can get some more minutes and play some more games."

- You can see Martin's assist in the highlights above

NCFC EXTRA: Norwich City keeper earns Scotland U21 recall