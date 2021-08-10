Published: 1:13 PM August 10, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM August 10, 2021

PAOK winger Christos Tzolis is on City's radar according to reports. - Credit: PA

Christos Tzolis has said farewell to PAOK as he was photographed leaving Greece for England, amid expectation of the winger completing his much-talked-about move to Norwich City.

The Canaries' pursuit of the 19-year-old's signature has been making headlines in recent weeks and, as reported last night, a deal is believed to have been struck.

Reports in Greece suggest that is for a club-record initial fee of around £9.3million, potentially rising to £11.4m in add-on fees, with a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause also involved.

The youngster was spotted at the airport in Thessalonica, reported by Sportime to be boarding a private flight to London at 2.30pm (12.30pm UK time).

Speaking to reporters from the Greek newspaper at the airport, he said: "The transfer was closed at the last minute, it has not been formally closed yet but I will go there and I hope everything goes well.

"I thank PAOK for everything, for what they have offered to me and my family, since I am a child of the academy.

"I wish good luck in the match against Bohemians, with the qualification and I hope everything goes well."

Tzolis racked up 16 goals and 10 assists in 46 games during his breakthrough campaign with PAOK last season, also earning eight senior international caps.

He featured as a substitute as PAOK were shocked in Ireland last Tuesday, losing 2-1 to Bohemians in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier, but is set to leave before Thursday's second leg.

Tzolis is thought to be travelling to Norfolk to complete the formalities of his deal. If all proceeds successfully, it remains to be seen when he will be able to start training with his new team-mates fully, in compliance with Covid-19 travel rules.

A friendly face awaits at the Lotus Training Centre, with former PAOK team-mate and fellow Greece international Dimitris Giannoulis already a Norwich player.

"It definitely played a big role that Giannoulis is playing there," Tzolis continued.

"He as a left-back and I as a left-winger, we have special chemistry between us.

"I hope that this good presence that we had will continue in the new team."

Reports of City agreeing a deal with PAOK emerged swiftly after the signing of USA striker Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen was confirmed on Monday evening, becoming the club's seventh summer signing.

It seems Tzolis could become number eight, although if that does happen it's believed he would not be in contention for the Premier League opener against Liverpool at Carrow Road on Saturday.

NCFC EXTRA: Giannoulis knows all about reported Canaries target Tzolis