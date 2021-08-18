Norwich City transfer rumours: Approach for defensive midfielder dismissed

Video

Published: 5:26 PM August 18, 2021 Updated: 5:57 PM August 18, 2021

Norwich City are reported to be among the clubs to have shown interest in Norway international midfielder Mathias Normann recently.

Russian side Rostov are said to have turned down approaches from Norwich and Premier League rivals Newcastle United for the 25-year-old defensive midfielder.

That’s according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a freelance journalist who works for outlets including Sky Sports and has millions of followers on social media for his insights.

Romano adds that Normann is a player to “keep an eye on” as the summer transfer window draws to a close, with the Premier League deadline being 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

The news comes of particular interest for Canaries fans due to City’s clear need to sign a recognised defensive midfielder.

Oliver Skipp and Alex Tettey have left since promotion and the Championship title were sealed, with Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou signed but neither being seen as specifically defensive.

Burnley, Southampton and Fulham were all linked with interest in Normann ahead of the January transfer window, with reports in Norway claiming the player was keen to leave Rostov.

He started out at Bodo Glimt and was signed by Brighton in 2017, returning to Norway on loan initially with Molde.

He spent the first half of 2018-19 with the Seagulls’ U23s and played regularly in Premier League Two but was sold to Rostov in the January of that season.

Normann has since scored twice in 54 matches for the Russian club and after missing the first two matches of the new season with injury has featured in both of the last two, but was forced off just before half-time with an injury during a 3-1 home defeat to CSKA Moscow on Saturday.

He has made seven international appearances for Norway since his debut for his country almost two years ago, so it's believed a work permit would not be an issue.

It’s believed the Canaries are exploring the use of a loan with a view to a permanent deal as they try to stretch their limited budget as much as possible, having already spent around £50million this summer.

Sporting director Stuart Webber enjoyed success with that route when signing Dimitris Giannoulis and Ben Gibson last season, with their loans made permanent for around £6m and £8m respectively this summer.

The Canaries are reportedly poised to add the full-back competition they require with the loan addition of Brandon Williams from Manchester United, which would leave a centre-back and defensive midfielder as priorities ahead of the transfer deadline.

Players on the fringes of Daniel Farke’s squad, such as striker Jordan Hugill and wingers Przemek Placheta and Onel Hernandez could move on, while out-of-favour duo Tom Trybull and Timm Klose are yet to find new clubs after spending last season out on loan.

