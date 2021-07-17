Norwich City transfer rumours: Spanish champions interested in Aarons

Published: 10:45 AM July 17, 2021 Updated: 11:00 AM July 17, 2021

Yet another European giant has been linked with interest in Norwich City star Max Aarons, with the Spanish champions the latest of many big clubs said to be interested in the right-back.

Atletico Madrid see the England Under-21 international as a potential replacement for Kieran Trippier this summer, according to the Mirror.

England full-back Trippier, 30, featured in five of the Three Lions' seven games at the Euros this summer and is being strongly linked with a return to England and a move to Manchester United.

The former Burnley defender has enjoyed two successful years in Madrid, helping Atleti to win their 11th La Liga title last season, featuring as a regular starter in the league and Champions League under Diego Simeone since joining from Tottenham for close to £22million.

Trippier is under contract for another two years but is reportedly keen on a return to England, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that United want an attacking right-back to compete with the more defensive Aaron Wan-Bissaka - having also been previously linked with Aarons.

The Sun report talks over Trippier’s £18million switch to Old Trafford are at an advanced stage and the Mirror claim that could mean Atleti turning to Aarons in a deal potentially worth around £25m.

Aarons missed City’s 3-1 friendly win at King’s Lynn last night with a minor knock but was at The Walks with other team-mates who weren’t in action, watching from the stands.

He started pre-season training at the start of last week and is in preparation for the Canaries’ return to the Premier League, after earning a second Championship winners’ medal last season, starting all but one match.

The former Luton Town trainee’s consistency and attacking contribution have been a constant part of City’s success under Daniel Farke and with 130 senior appearances under his belt already, Aarons is among the most experienced of his age group in Europe.

He also has 11 caps for the England U21s and was a regular starter under previous Young Lions boss Aidy Boothroyd, starting two of the group stage games at the European U21 Championship in March.

The London-born full-back was nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2020 and remained with the Canaries after relegation from the Premier League.

That was despite enquiries from Spanish giants Barcelona in September of last year and a bid being turned down in January, reportedly from Roma.

This year Aarons has been linked with interest from Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Everton, Arsenal and West Ham, having also previously been linked with clubs including Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.

Norwich announced a new long-term contract for Aarons’ understudy this week, with Bali Mumba signing until 2025, with the option for a further year. The 19-year-old started against King’s Lynn on Friday in Aarons’ absence.

Max Aarons was at The Walks on Friday night as Norwich faced King's Lynn in a friendly - Credit: Archant

The highly-rated defender still has three years on his Norwich contract and the Canaries are under no financial pressure to sell, so sporting director Stuart Webber has made clear that only a significant offer will force him to sell – with Emi Buendia joining Aston Villa for an initial £33m earlier this summer.

When asked about Buendia, Aarons and Todd Cantwell in May, Webber said: "If anyone wants any of those guys they are going to have to break our club transfer record to even get me to answer the phone, to be honest. All three are aware of that.”

Aarons’ attacking dynamism, speed and creativity formed a prolific combination with Buendia on the right in recent years, earning them both a host of award nominations, being named in the Championship Team of the Season at the end of the previous campaign.

However, City’s joint majority shareholder Delia Smith acknowledged earlier this year that Aarons’ development may outpace City’s, saying: “He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won't be at Norwich.”