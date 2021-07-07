Norwich City transfer rumours: Belgian side want left-back

Video

Published: 9:44 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 9:50 AM July 7, 2021

Sporting Charleroi are keen to take Norwich City youngster back to Belgium after the left-back entered the final year of his Canaries contract.

That’s according to Brussels-based newspaper DH les Sports, in a report claiming the Belgian top-flight side are tracking the 19-year-old.

Nizet has been a regular starter at under-23 level for City in the past two seasons, scoring three goals in 25 games during the previous campaign.

That included playing every minute of the four EFL Trophy matches, as David Wright’s development squad impressively beat League One side Plymouth 3-2 and thrashed League Two side Newport 5-0 to progress to the knockout stages.

A 1-0 loss to Cheltenham was followed by a 6-0 defeat at MK Dons though, with players who had featured in earlier rounds unavailable due to first-team needs, including Josh Martin, Bali Mumba, Andrew Omobamidele and Tyrese Omotoye.

Nizet scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Newcastle in Premier League Two in November and once during a 3-0 win at Middlesbrough in February but is yet to make a first-team squad, even with the senior problems at left-back during the first half of last season.

The full-back has represented Belgium through the youth levels up to his U19 age group so far and was signed in 2019 after impressing for his country that summer at the European U17 Championship, signing a three-year deal.

Reports at the time in Belgium suggested Nizet hadn’t signed professional terms with Anderlecht so compensation would be due.

Charleroi finished 13th but clear of relegation trouble in the Juliper Pro League last season and have recently appointed a new head coach, Edward Still, after their lowest finish since promotion back to the top tier in 2012 – finishing third twice in recent years.

Rob Nizet suivi par Charleroi https://t.co/AkoE6t7vVf — DH les Sports + (@ladh) July 7, 2021

The Canaries also have Sean Stewart progressing through their academy ranks, who was the regular starting left-back for the U18s last season and won two Northern Ireland U21 caps in friendly games last month.