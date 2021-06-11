Norwich City transfer rumours: Bosnia midfielder set to sign

Published: 7:38 AM June 11, 2021

Norwich City are reportedly among the clubs to have shown interest in Rijeka midfielder Stjepan Loncar - Credit: PA

Bosnia & Herzegovina international Stjepan Loncar is close to agreeing a deal to join Norwich City, according to reports in his homeland.

The 24-year-old midfielder was linked with the Canaries by media outlets in Italy and Bosnia almost a month ago, after a strong season for Croatian side Rijeka.

At the time it was claimed by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web that Serie A side Verona and ambitious Serie B side Monza were among City's rivals for Loncar, however, Monza have since missed out on promotion in the play-offs.

Bosnian websites SportSport swiftly followed up and claimed there was also interest from Spain, with a summer exit expected.

Loncar has two years remaining on his contract at Rijeka, with the central midfielder becoming an important player for Rijeka since joining from Bosnian side Siroki Brijeg in 2018, winning two Croatian Cups.

He scored three goals and assisted six during 42 appearances this season, starting all six Europa League group stage games, scoring during a 2-2 draw away to Real Sociedad and teeing up the winner during a 2-1 home win over AZ Alkmaar.

Now it's SportSport again reporting on Loncar's future, claiming he is set to sign for Norwich this month, aided by his country having not qualified for the Euros - after a penalty shootout loss to Northern Ireland in the play-offs in October.

They claim a deal worth around £2.5million is close, claiming that would provide a significant financial windfall for his former club Siroki Brijeg thanks to a sell-on fee.

It's believed the midfielder should qualify for the work permit criteria introduced by the FA since Brexit, despite playing for a country ranked just outside Fifa's top 50 - thanks to being a regular starter in the league and the Europa League, with Rijeka finishing third to qualify for the new Europa Conference League.

Loncar reportedly dropped out of the Bosnia & Herzegovina squad this month due to an injury issue, ahead of friendlies against Montenegro and Denmark.

He has earned nine senior caps since making his debut in early 2018, having won 11 caps at under-21 level.

Rijeka is the club that out-of-favour Canaries striker Josip Drmic was on loan with since January, with seven goals in 18 games seeing the 28-year-old put on standby by Switzerland as a potential injury replacement ahead of the Euros.

VERDICT: Central midfield is clearly an area the Canaries need to strengthen, with Oliver Skipp returning to Tottenham since the Championship title was sealed and the experience of Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic being let go.

That leaves Kenny McLean, Lukas Rupp and Jacob Sorensen as the recognised senior options but City yesterday sealed the club'-record sale of star player Emi Buendia to Aston Villa for an initial £33m, which will allow for transfer work to kick-off.

Loncar stands at around 6ft 1ins tall and mostly featured as a defensive midfielder for Rijeka this season but is also capable of playing on the left.

He appears to have reached the stage of his career where is ready for a big move to a higher-profile league, with international and European experience making him a viable option for a team just promoted to the Premier League.

City are expected to start their summer business with the signing of goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton and young prospect Flynn Clarke from Peterborough, although the 20-year-old would be an addition to the U23 squad initially.

Other central midfielders linked in recent months have included one of Longar's Bosnia team-mates, Rade Krunic of AC Milan, as well as Robert Andrich of Union Berlin and Lewis O'Brien of Huddersfield.