Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries join Armstrong race

Published: 5:48 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 6:11 PM June 2, 2021

Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong in action against Norwich City earlier this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are reportedly joining the crowded race for striker Adam Armstrong, with the Blackburn star entering the final 12 months of his Rovers contract.

As the Newcastle academy product is 24 years old he could potentially leave Ewood Park for free at the end of 2021-22, which has seen West Ham among the Premier League clubs linked with interest.

This afternoon The Telegraph report that the promoted Canaries are also keen on Armstrong, who was the second-highest scorer in the Championship this season with 28 goals in 40 games.

The former England Under-21 international and Golden Boot winner Ivan Toney were the only players to score more than Norwich star Teemu Pukki.

The Telegraph report that a host of mid-table Premier League clubs have scouted Armstrong but that City are tempted by a valuation of around £10million which they see as great value, after Blackburn eventually finished 15th.

The poacher made a handful of top-flight appearances for Newcastle but it was a prolific League One season on loan at Coventry in 2015-16 that kick-started his career.

Championship loans at Barnsley and Bolton weren't quite as successful but helping Blackburn to seal promotion from League One in 2018 saw a loan made permanent for a reported £1.7million and a 40 per cent sell-on fee.

He has since scored 49 goals in 130 Championship games for Rovers, mostly as a striker but also occasionally as a wide player.

Armstrong was part of the England U20 squad which won the U20 World Cup in 2017, alongside Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell.

Southampton and Newcastle have also been linked in recent days, with the Daily Express suggesting a valuation of around £15m.

VERDICT: A link that is likely to excite Canaries fans, for a player who looks ready to make the jump to the Premier League, for obvious reasons.

However, the Telegraph report goes against local media reports in Lancashire that suggest Blackburn are looking for in the region of £20m for their star player, party due to the huge sell-on fee Newcastle retain.

Rovers did have Tom Trybull on loan from City this season so the German midfielder could potentially be a part of a deal but spending even £15m on one player this summer looks unlikely, unless one of the club's stars were to be sold first.

Armstrong would appear potentially excellent competition for Pukki though, as a similar player known for intelligent runs and lethal finishing.

Ireland international Adam Idah very much remains part of Daniel Farke's plans following promotion and Jordan Hugill is also in the mix, with the strong centre-forward proving an influential figure in the dressing room during this season's promotion success.