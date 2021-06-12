Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries keen on Cherries ace

Published: 3:15 PM June 12, 2021 Updated: 3:38 PM June 12, 2021

Philip Billing battles with Norwich skipper Grant Hanley during Bournemouth's 3-1 at Carrow Road this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are reportedly interested in taking Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing back to the Premier League.

The Mirror claim the 25-year-old is likely to leave the Cherries after their play-off disappointment and that City are keen to take him back to the top flight.

Billing is a player that Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber will know well from their time together at Huddersfield.

The Dane had joined the Terriers as a youngster and had already made his senior debut by the time Webber arrived at the West Yorkshire club as head of football operations in the summer of 2015.

Webber was involved in the appointment of David Wagner as head coach in November 2015 and, as a 19-year-old, Billing started playing regularly in the Championship.

He eventually became a regular starter as the Terriers surged to the top flight during 2016-17 but missed three months of the following season with an ankle injury as survival was secured under Wagner during 2017-18.

He was a regular starter in the Premier League during 2018-19 as Huddersfield's stint in the top tier fell apart, reportedly being one of the players left out by then manager Jan Siewert after relegation was confirmed.

He was named Players' Player of the Year by his Huddersfield teammates during that disappointing season.

Billing remained in the Premier League though with Bournemouth paying a reported £15million and was again a regular starter - but it was to be another relegation last year.

He remained an important player for the Cherries this season, with eight goals and four assists from 36 Championship appearances, impressing as Bournemouth twice beat eventual champions Norwich.

The Mirror report claims City head coach Daniel Farke was impressed by the one-cap Denmark international, with the south coast club valuing Billing at around £15m and expecting offers.

VERDICT: We believe Billing is a player that City could be interested in but as with several of their potential targets this summer much will come down to finances.

A deal in the region of £15m might just be too much so it may come down to how much other interested parties are willing to offer.

Philip Billing challenges Norwich midfielder Oliver Skipp during Bournemouth's 3-1 win at Carrow Road this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

If there is scope for a structured deal with performance-related fees and the clubs can reach common ground, the Canaries may well be keen to add the towering midfielder to their top flight squad.

He has three years remaining on his contract so much of that may also come down to how much money the Cherries need to generate this summer after remaining in the Championship.

Billing's attitude will also play a big part in any potential exit, depending on how desperate he is for a fresh start and a Premier League move.

While the Canaries do have money to spend this summer, they are still having to spread the recruitment net far and wide to ensure their budget can strengthen Farke's squad.

With obvious physical attributes and three seasons of Premier League experience, Billing would seem a strong candidate for the central midfield area that City clearly need to strengthen.

The Canaries confirmed their club-record sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa on Thursday, for an initial £33m, with Webber saying: "With the benefit of it happening early in the summer, we look forward to progressing our transfer window plans.”