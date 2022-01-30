Norwich City transfer rumours: Cantwell in talks with Bournemouth

Breaking

Todd Cantwell's previous action for Norwich was starting a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in mid-December - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth are reportedly in talks with out-of-favour Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

The 23-year-old was pictured in training on Thursday but hasn’t made it onto the pitch in any of the last seven games, being left out of the squad for the FA Cup tie at Charlton earlier this month.

Cantwell had fallen out of favour prior to Daniel Farke’s exit in November and started two of Dean Smith’s first six games in charge but looked well short of match sharpness.

He was linked with interest from big-spending Newcastle earlier in the transfer window but new links have emerged ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

The Telegraph’s well-connected reporter John Percy has this morning claimed that Bournemouth are in talks over a loan deal and that the academy product is expected to leave the Canaries before the transfer deadline.

He also adds that Greek side Olymiacos are interested in the former England Under-21 international, who is out of contract this summer but with City retaining the option for a further 12 months that is expected to be activated.

Originally from Dereham, Cantwell has been with the Canaries since he was 11 and has scored 14 goals in 110 matches since breaking into the first team, winning two Championship title winners' medals.

He scored six Premier League goals during 2019-20 but found himself dropped and publicly scorned by Farke for training standards amid speculation of a big-money move to Leeds, although it's believed a bid wasn't actually made.

He recovered to play a crucial part during the second half of the season, hitting top form which appeared to leave him well-placed for another crack at the top flight - but things have not worked out.

Cantwell has been linked with a host of clubs during his career so far, with The Sun recently claiming clubs including Liverpool, Roma, Leicester and Tottenham were monitoring his situation.

Bournemouth have slipped to third in the Championship but are only a point behind Blackburn after ending a worrying run of form with a 1-0 win at struggling Barnsley yesterday, with the Cherries having suffered play-off disappointment last season following relegation.

Olympiacos are nine points clear at the top of the Greek Super League and the dominant force in Greece, and have won the title 21 times since the mid-1990s.

After defeat in Champions League qualification, they have progressed to the last 16 of the Europa Legaue and will face Atalanta over two legs next month.