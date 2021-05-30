Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumours: Interest in promoted Spanish winger persists

David Freezer

Published: 12:10 PM May 30, 2021    Updated: 12:48 PM May 30, 2021
Adrian Embarba was linked with Norwich City during the club's previous Premier League season and now reports in Spain claim the Canaries retain an interest in the Espanyol winger following their top-flight return.

The Spaniard was linked with Norwich, West Ham and Leeds during January 2020 after a storming start to the season in La Liga 2 with Rayo Vallecano.

Before the end of that transfer window he had joined Espanyol in a deal reportedly worth around 10 million euros (£8.5m) but two goals and four assists in 18 games couldn't prevent relegation.

Embarba has again proved too good for the second tier this season, with an impressive nine goals and 14 assists in 36 games, with Espanyol promoted and knowing they will win the title if they are victorious at lowly Alcorcon this evening.

Despite that success, Spanish daily sports newspaper Diario AS report today that the skilful attacker is unhappy that he isn't among Espanyol's top earners.

AS claim that Norwich and West Ham are still interested in his situation and that Premier League rivals Wolves and Watford are also in the mix.

They report that Spanish top-flight sides Real Betis and Levante are also keen on Embarba, who is under contract at Espanyol until 2024.

VERDICT: Could well be a player that City have on their list as a potential Emi Buendia replacement if the much-talked-about interest in the Argentine does prompt a big bid from one of the big boys.

Having turned 29 earlier this month, he may not be a player that would necessarily represent a great re-sale value in the future but on the back of an excellent campaign and with good experience, he could be well placed to hit the ground running.

The mention of wages in the AS report does suggest the player's agent is angling at a new contract after promotion but also claims Embarba would be willing to leave to increase his earnings.

However, with a good record in front of goal and experience as a striker, the former Real Madrid trainee could also be the wide player that City are looking for, as someone who can also provide competition up front - having scored 18 goals during the past two seasons.

After signing for 10 million euros in 2020 his value is unlikely to have dropped but sporting director Stuart Webber did suggest earlier this month that it's possible the Canaries could break their transfer record this summer - of around £10m.

City are still expected to have the smallest transfer budget in the Premier League but even with a loss of around £30m due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will spend more than the £8.5m spent during their previous Premier League season, with around £15m already committed to making the loans of Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis permanent thanks to a building of financial stability in recent years.

The extent of money available for investment is likely to be determined by the possible sales of star players though, such as Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell.

