Published: 3:28 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 3:34 PM May 21, 2021

Adam Reach is challenged by Max Aarons during Sheffield Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Norwich at Hillsborough in March - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Adam Reach has just been relegated from the Championship but that hasn't prevented the emergence of a transfer link claiming Premier League new boys Norwich City are interested in the winger.

Sheffield Wednesday announced on Thursday that the 28-year-old was among 10 players being released at the end of their contracts, including former Canaries loan striker Jordan Rhodes and experienced goalkeeper Kieren Westwood.

The Owls finished bottom of the table after a disappointing end to the season, having been deducted six points by the EFL due to financial irregularities.

Reach made 230 appearances for the Yorkshire side after joining from Middlesbrough in 2016, generally playing on the left but capable of playing across midfield.

He scored six goals and assisted four during 49 games in all competitions this season and in recent months has been linked with clubs including Cardiff, Watford, Celtic and Rangers ahead of the expiration of his contract.

Football Insider have followed on swiftly from Reach’s release with a claim that Norwich are interested in signing the Durham native.

The former Preston and Shrewsbury loanee delivered a lovely cross from deep on the left ahead of Josh Windass heading Wednesday in front at Carrow Road in December, but the eventual champions hit back to win 2-1.

The Owls had reportedly started talks about a new deal earlier in the season but Reach said in interviews in April that he just wanted to concentrate on his football and focus on battling against relegation.

VERDICT: Not a player that’s thought to be on the radar for the Canaries as they plan for the top flight.

It’s believed City are in the market for a new wide option but one that is also capable of playing up front, to bolster the forward ranks.

Reach may well have been a player of interest had Norwich still been in the Championship but we understand he is unlikely to be a player being considered by sporting director Stuart Webber and his recruitment team.

Star players Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia usually play as Daniel Farke’s wide attackers, with the freedom to roam, and both could be in demand this summer after excellent seasons.

However, the money that either would generate would allow the Canaries to set their sights higher than a 28-year-old who has just been relegated from the second tier.

Onel Hernandez and Przemek Placheta are the speedy wide options available and could move on this summer after being on the fringes of City’s title success, although that’s far from certain and Poland international Placheta would probably only be a loan if that were to happen.