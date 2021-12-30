Norwich City transfer rumours: Right-back being monitored

Norwich City are said to be leading the English interest in Dimitri Cavare ahead of the Sion right-back's contract expiring at the end of this season.

That's according to French transfer website Jeunes Footeux, pointing to the potential exit of Max Aarons next year - also claiming that several Championship clubs are monitoring the Guadeloupe international.

The powerful 26-year-old previously spent two-and-a-half years at Barnsley but joined the Swiss side for an undisclosed fee in February 2020, ahead of his deal with the South Yorkshire club expiring.

Emerging from the youth system of French club Lens, Cavare was playing regularly in the top flight as a 19-year-old and earned a move to Rennes but that big chance was ruined by injury.

He had a trial at Huddersfield during pre-season of 2017 but didn't earn a contract and signed for Barnsley, going on to scored three goals in 65 games.

He was on the fringes of relegation in his first season but was a regular during 2018-19 as the Tykes earned promotion as League One runners-up under Daniel Stendel.

However, he swiftly fell out of favour after a change of manager three months into the season and his early time at Sion was disrupted by injury.

So far this season the defender, who stands at around 6ft 1ins tall, has started all but one game for Sion in the Swiss Super League.

Three goals in 18 games included two in the two matches ahead of the current winter break, with Sion sat in mid-table

VERDICT: Seems possible to be one that could be under consideration as a summer signing if the Canaries do end up heading back to the Championship.

If one of the many big clubs linked to Aarons in recent years were to make a big bid this month, it seems likely that money would be spent in attacking areas.

With Brandon Williams, Bali Mumba and the fit-again Sam Byram all currently available as right-back replacements, it seems City could potentially handle the exit of Aarons.

Signing a player close to the current ability of the England Under-21 international would seem unlikely but after just eight goals in 19 Premier League games, it is the attack that has to be fixed.

A lack of physicality and height has been an issue for City this season and Cavare would seem to tick that box, but he was far from a Championship success previously so will need to have kicked on significantly while in Switzerland.

However, if City can't pull out of their relegation nosedive, Byram and Mumba would seem well placed to become the first choice at right-back if Aarons were to leave.

