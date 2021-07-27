Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Norwich City transfer rumours: Huddersfield in talks to sign City forward

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 9:10 AM July 27, 2021   
Danel Sinani will aim to impress in pre-season for the Canaries

Danel Sinani will aim to impress in pre-season for the Canaries - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Huddersfield Town want to sign Norwich City forward Danel Sinani on a season-long loan according to reports. 

The Terriers are in talks to land the 24-year-old for the 2021/22 campaign according to Yorkshire Live with the Canaries keen for the Luxembourg international to get regular football at a Championship level. 

Sinani, who arrived at Norwich on a free transfer in April 2020, spent last season on loan with Belgian side Waasland-Beveren, scoring four goals in 21 appearances.  

Huddersfield want to strengthen their forward wide areas and have identified Sinani as someone who can provide ammunition for their strikers, including Jordan Rhodes, in a 4-3-3 formation that manager Carlos Corberan likes to employ. 

Sinani admitted earlier this summer that he would be open to a Championship loan move. 

“I can only say that I have watched several Norwich City matches (last season) and the level in the Championship is very good,” he said. “Yes, I could imagine playing there. But at present such mind games are pure speculation.” 

City recently beat Huddersfield 2-0 in a pre-season friendly thanks to goals from Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norwich City chief set for Hibs
  2. 2 Canaries Q&A: City prepare for Coventry and Sheffield United
  3. 3 Norwich City loan watch: Ahadme on target again for Pompey
  1. 4 Canaries' ace Billy Gilmour belts out karaoke classic in city
  2. 5 City will have away fans at Sheffield United
  3. 6 'We’ll both push each other for that shirt' - City ace's Aarons battle
  4. 7 'A great guy' - Tributes to much-loved City fan who travelled home and away
  5. 8 Norwich City Under-23s to play some matches at The Walks
  6. 9 Connor Southwell: Norwich City's stability starts with Delia
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Reported target set to snub Canaries
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell are two of Norwich City's best young talents

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

City ready for Cantwell and Aarons end game

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Rocky Bushiri has linked up with Blackpool on loan Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Video

'A lot of potential there' - City defender on trial at Coventry

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tom Trybull of Norwich, Timm Klose of Norwich and Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich at the end of the

Video

Exiled City duo feature in stunning U23 friendly comeback

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Louis Thompson had an injury-hit career at Norwich City

Video

City confirm midfielder exit

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus