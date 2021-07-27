Norwich City transfer rumours: Huddersfield in talks to sign City forward
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
Huddersfield Town want to sign Norwich City forward Danel Sinani on a season-long loan according to reports.
The Terriers are in talks to land the 24-year-old for the 2021/22 campaign according to Yorkshire Live with the Canaries keen for the Luxembourg international to get regular football at a Championship level.
Sinani, who arrived at Norwich on a free transfer in April 2020, spent last season on loan with Belgian side Waasland-Beveren, scoring four goals in 21 appearances.
Huddersfield want to strengthen their forward wide areas and have identified Sinani as someone who can provide ammunition for their strikers, including Jordan Rhodes, in a 4-3-3 formation that manager Carlos Corberan likes to employ.
Sinani admitted earlier this summer that he would be open to a Championship loan move.
“I can only say that I have watched several Norwich City matches (last season) and the level in the Championship is very good,” he said. “Yes, I could imagine playing there. But at present such mind games are pure speculation.”
City recently beat Huddersfield 2-0 in a pre-season friendly thanks to goals from Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah.
