Norwich City not interested in Chelsea youngster

Mark Armstrong

Published: 10:28 AM February 23, 2022
Chelsea's Xavier Simons could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. - Credit: PA

Norwich City are not considering a move for Chelsea youngster Xavier Simons contrary to reports elsewhere. 

The Canaries have been linked with the highly-rated Blues teenager along with Brighton, Southampton and Watford. 

However, Norwich haven’t got any plans to try and lure Simons to Carrow Road this summer despite the 19-year-old being out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. 

Simons made his Chelsea bow in their Carabao Cup quarter-final victory away at Brentford, playing from the start in a 2-0 win over his former side. 

It is understood Simons would like to remain with the London giants but only if he can see a path to Tomas Tuchel’s first team with a loan move likely next season if he remains there. 

Simons has made 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season, competing in the Premier League 2, the UEFA Youth League and EFL Trophy. 

