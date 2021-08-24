Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City trio in Scotland squad as international calls begin

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 3:17 PM August 24, 2021   
File photo dated 7-09-2020 of Scotland's Kenny McLean. Issue date: Tuesday May 11, 2021.

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has returned to the Scotland squad - Credit: PA

Call-ups for Norwich City players have started to arrive ahead of the international break that follows Saturday's home game against Leicester.

Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean and Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour are all in the Scotland squad - with a Canaries legend appointed as the Scots' new goalkeeper coach.

Chris Woods made 267 appearances for Norwich between 1981 and 1986 and won England caps while with the club before going on to a successful spell in Glasgow with Rangers.

The 61-year-old was previously goalkeeper coach for West Ham and the USA but will now work alongside Steve Clarke.

The announcements arrive ahead of World Cup qualifiers in Denmark and Austria either side of a home clash with Moldova, with Scotland second in the group after three games.

Hanley and Gilmour both featured at the Euros this summer but McLean was denied by a knee injury on the final day of last season and is easing his way back to full fitness.

Teemu Pukki has also been named in Finland's squad, as expected, ahead of qualifiers at home to Kazakhstan and away to World Cup holders France.

Young keeper Daniel Barden has also retained his place in the Wales Under-21 squad, despite making just one appearance so far for Scottish Premiership loan club Livingston. The Welsh youngsters head to Bulgaria for a European U21 Championship qualifier.

Veteran keeper Michael McGovern is not in the Northern Ireland squad but Tim Krul is in the provisional Netherlands squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Norway, Macedonia and Turkey, with Louis van Gaal having returned as head coach.

More call-ups are expected this week, with Max Aarons likely to be in the England U21 squad when it's named on Friday.

Christos Tzolis and Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece), Milot Rashica (Kosovo), Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele (Republic of Ireland) and Josh Sargent are among the players who could be away on international duty.

Norwich return to Premier League action with a trip to Arsenal on the Saturday following the international games.

