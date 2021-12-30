City's trip to Leicester in doubt - report

Breaking

Some of the Norwich players that were in action at Crystal Palace on Tuesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City’s trip to Leicester on New Year’s Day could be postponed, according to national broadcaster TalkSport.

Nothing has been confirmed officially but our understanding is that the TalkSport report is accurate and that the Premier League have been in consultation with both clubs about the fixture.

TalkSport is one of the Premier League's broadcast rights holders and is scheduled to be providing live updates from the game on Saturday.

The Canaries were without 10 players during their 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Tuesday and it’s believed there are more Covid symptoms in the camp.

Milot Rashica was the only player expected to be in contention to return from injury, after a six-game absence, and City named two keepers among their eight substitutes on Tuesday.

Leicester were without nine players as they pulled off a 1-0 home win over Liverpool later that day but star striker Jamie Vardy suffered a hamstring strain and is facing at least three weeks out.

Harvey Barnes is the only player returning from Covid isolation in time for the Foxes, leaving their absentee list at nine players as Brendan Rodgers held his press conference this afternoon.

Norwich boss Dean Smith had described the festive fixture schedule as ‘lunacy’ ahead of his team’s 5-0 home defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Smith said that with the benefit of hindsight the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on December 14 should not have gone ahead, with players having Covid symptoms and uncertainty about players who should be in the squad.

The trip to West Ham on December 18 was postponed as City tried to get on top of their outbreak but goalkeeper Tim Krul posted on social media on Christmas Day to reveal he had Covid.

Teemu Pukki, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell then subsequently dropped out of Tuesday's squad with unspecified illness or injury that Smith opted not to explain specifically.

- More to follow