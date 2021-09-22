Tzolis shouldn't be hung out to dry as Norwich City need his attitude

Opinion

Christos Tzolis looked bright against Liverpool but his performance will be remembered for his penalty miss. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christos Tzolis made a mistake.

In case you might have missed it quite a few Norwich City players have been making mistakes so far this season.

Some of them haven’t been quite so obvious as Tzolis’s aberration when he wrestled the ball away from designated penalty taker Adam Idah before seeing his spot-kick saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caomhin Kelleher.

But as Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke rightly acknowledged: this is a young man, who has been given the opportunity of a lifetime by the Canaries, and is desperate to make his mark and justify that reported £9m fee he arrived with.

That enthusiasm was misplaced, clearly. But Norwich need more players with that kind of attitude if they are going to turn around their horrible start to the season.

Tzolis’ willingness to take on responsibility is something Farke can work with and mould.

The next few days will be another test of his character in the way he responds to the criticism from his boss.

One hopes Farke was calculated in his post-match media comments in thinking admonishing his player in such a public way will get the best of him.

He’s done it before when calling out Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell for a perceived lack of effort in training at the start of last season. They went on to be vital in the club’s Championship title win.

Tzolis is in the early stages of his Norwich career and won’t want this incident to define it.

What shouldn’t be lost in all this is the promising start the former PAOK winger has made to his Norwich career.

He scored a brace on his debut against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and he was also one of Norwich’s brightest sparks against the Reds on Tuesday evening.

He looks a genuine threat when he has the ball at his feet and is clearly no shrinking violet.

In a side that has looked toothless at times against admittedly world class opposition, Norwich aren’t in a position to jettison such an offensive weapon.

I’m not sure whether Albert Einstein was a football fan but this quote feels particularly apt in the aftermath of City’s cup exit.

"Show me a man who has never made a mistake, and I will show you one who has never tried anything. "

Tzolis tries things and Norwich need a lot more of that in the Premier League.