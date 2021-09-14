Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

New City U23s boss sees academy work as a team effort

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:45 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 12:52 PM September 14, 2021
David Wright Manager of Norwich City U18 during the FA Youth Cup match at Carrow Road, NorwichPic

Alan Neilson has taken charge of Norwich City's under-23 squad - Credit: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd 

The development of young players is very much a team effort for academy staff at Norwich City, insists new under-23s boss Alan Neilson.

The former Wales, Newcastle and Southampton defender has been on the academy coaching staff at City since 2015, having previously had three stints as caretaker manager at Luton Town when the Hatters had dropped into non-league.

Neilson worked closely with David Wright at both U18 and U23 levels but Wright left the Canaries last month after being offered a role as part of the first-team coaching staff at League One side MK Dons.

The 48-year-old is working closely with head of football development Steve Weaver, who is overseeing both Neilson's progress with the U23s and Greg Crane's work with the U18s.

“I got on really well with Dave. He got an opportunity that he couldn’t turn down, he’s gone with his friends to MK and had a decent start. I still speak to him once or twice a week," Neilson explained. 

“I’ve just gone into the role and Steve Weaver has said take the team, lead it. Steve’s the head of development football and helps out and we work together, all the development coaches do. 

“For me, it’s about everybody developing the players and giving them the best opportunity to push for the first team.” 

As part of those changes, Norwich are looking to hire a senior development coach who will work closely with Weaver on the development of players and coaches from U15s up to U23s.

Wright was back at Carrow Road on Friday as City's youngsters beat Aston Villa 4-2, as he scouted the Villans ahead of an upcoming EFL Trophy game.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I don't like that kind of response' - City loanee in the bad books
  2. 2 Former City striker leaves role to deal with depression
  3. 3 Farke reveals how long City chased Kabak
  1. 4 'I would maybe have been losing more games than winning' - City target Cahill on snubbing PL stay
  2. 5 Manchester United legend's role in helping City star flourish
  3. 6 City Q&A - with Paddy and Connor
  4. 7 Dickson-Peters' hat-trick inspires stunning comeback for City youngsters
  5. 8 Terriers' switch is just the ticket for City attacker
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Roma launched £13m move for full back
  7. 10 Six things you might have missed during City's loss to Arsenal

That league match was followed by a 3-3 draw with Derby at Colney in the Premier League Cup on Monday, with the young Canaries coming back from 3-1 down thanks to a hat-trick from striker Tom Dickson-Peters.

FA Youth Cup 5th round action between Norwich City Under18's and Newcastle United Under18's.Norwic

Alan Neilson, right, alongside former Canaries U23s boss David Wright - Credit: Nick Butcher

Wright and Neilson oversaw the development of players including Max Aarons, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele, with City's new U23s boss thrilled to see Omobamidele playing senior international football for Ireland and making his Premier League debut recently.

"I turned the TV over and I didn’t realise that Adam was playing and Andrew had come on against Portugal," he added. "It was great for the academy, it was great for Andrew."

- You can watch highlights of Monday's draw in the video above

NCFC EXTRA: Tomkinson 'very pleased' after brace for Norwich City U23s and award nomination

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christos Tzolis made his Premier League debut for Norwich City at Arsenal

Arsenal vs Norwich City | Video

Farke reveals the key factors behind Gunners' changes

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
No way through for Teemu Pukki in Norwich City's Premier League 1-0 defeat at Arsenal

Arsenal vs Norwich City | Opinion

Paddy Davitt verdict: Issues to address before City's great leap forward

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City keeper Tim Krul gets an explanation from Michael Oliver following Arsenal's match-winning goal

Arsenal vs Norwich City | Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Arsenal loss

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Tim Krul leads the Norwich City protests following Arsenal's winner

Arsenal vs Norwich City | Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Arsenal 1-0 Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon