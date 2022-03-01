Under-23s squander commanding lead to lose against Magpies

Match reaction

Norwich City Under-23s let a 3-1 lead slip as they fell to a 4-3 defeat to Newcastle United in Premier League 2 at The Walks on Monday night.

The Magpies took the lead through Jay Turner-Cooke's free kick but the Canaries’ youngsters hit back to take a commanding lead thanks Abu Kamara’s initial equaliser and Shae Hutchinson’s brace early in the second half.

The visitors didn’t let their heads drop as Adam Wilson reduced the arrears before Turner-Cooke grabbed his second of the night in the 76th minute to restore parity.

It looked like the spoils would be shared but there was a sting in the tail from a City perspective as Isaac Westendorf struck an 89th minute winner.

Under-23s coach Alan Neilson was frustrated at how his side had let Newcastle back into the contest from a commanding position.

“I was really disappointed with the goals we conceded,” said Neilson, whose side remain second in the Premier League 2 table. “The first goal, we work on set plays and make sure that there are no gaps in the wall. I actually said to the players in the meeting today that the walls have been really good, but today it was split and really poor.

“Then we went 3-1 up and scored some really good goals. We created loads of chances, and we know we should have scored more, but then we can’t give goals away like we did. We are a team that plays out from the back, and we have got to keep on playing that way, but we spoke at half-time about not playing a straight ball into the midfield.

“That ball gets played, they have nicked it and they have gone on and scored. Then we have given the ball away again and we have kicked long for their fourth goal. They were just poor goals to concede.”

Neilson admitted there’s work to be done defensively if his team are to finish in the play-off places.

“We have got six league games left,” he said. “Our defenders have got to be stronger. We want them to play, but they have got to be better in terms of their passing of the ball and when we do give them (the opposition) room, we have got to be better in the defending one v one and two v two.”

Sign up to the Pink Un+ app here