Published: 4:31 PM September 15, 2021

Four goals in five games has made for a productive start to the season for Norwich City Under-23s striker Tom Dickson-Peters but there was a tinge of frustration after his hat-trick didn't earn a win.

The striker, who turns 19 tomorrow, scored all three goals as the young Canaries salvaged a 3-3 draw with Derby at Colney on Monday in their opening game of the Premier League Cup group stages.

Fine play from Jon Rowe on the left allowed the Scotland Under-18 international to equalise from close range but the Rams reclaimed the lead before the break after a free-kick wasn't cleared.

The visitors moved 3-1 ahead after half-time with a penalty but right-back Josh Giurgi exchanged a one-two with Rowe to play Dickson Peters through in the 83rd minute, who calmly slotted past the keeper from near the penalty spot.

The equaliser arrived in the second minute of added time, with Abu Kamara hitting the post and Nelson Khumbeni seeing his shot charged down before Dickson-Peters swept in the equaliser from close range.

"I think we could've been better, but it was a good game and a good result," Dickson-Peters told City's website.

"I'm feeling good about my hat-trick but we didn't win, so it's not the best. I'm happy to get three goals to help the team though, it's a good feeling."

Alan Neilson's squad came into the game buoyed by a 4-2 league win over Aston Villa at Carrow Road on Friday evening, with the only change to the starting XI being summer signing Flynn Clarke replacing Khumbeni in midfield.

Three wins and a draw from the opening five matches of the season, scoring 14 and conceding nine, has made for an exciting start to the campaign.

City currently sit second in Division Two of Premier League Two, with their next game being at Reading on Monday evening (7pm) at the Championship club's stadium, which has been renamed the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

"We've started the season well but we need to carry on," added Dickson-Peters, who was named on the bench for four Championship games last season and signed a professional contract until 2023.

"We know we can play better than today and maybe even the last game. I think we need to carry this on and see how the rest of the season goes."

