Norwich City Under-23s to play some matches at The Walks
- Credit: Norwich City FC
Norwich City Under-23s will play some of their games for the 2021/22 season at the home of King’s Lynn Town.
The Canaries released their fixtures for the forthcoming campaign and confirmed some of their matches will take place at The Walks whilst other home games will take place at Carrow Road and the Lotus Training Centre at Colney.
The league campaign will officially begin for David Wright’s side on Sunday, August 15 at Staplewood Training Ground as they face Southampton.
Here is the full fixture list...
Sunday, August 15
Southampton v Norwich (2pm)
Staplewood Training Ground
Friday, August 20
Norwich v Stoke (7pm)
Carrow Road
Friday, August 27
Sunderland v Norwich (1pm)
Academy of Light
Friday, September 10
Norwich v Aston Villa (7pm)
Carrow Road
Monday, September 20
Reading v Norwich (7pm)
The Select Car Leasing Stadiun
Monday, September 27
Norwich v West Brom (7pm)
The Walks Stadium
Friday, October 1
Norwich City v Fulham (7pm)
The Walks Stadium
Monday, October 18
Burnley v Norwich (7pm)
Turf Moor
Friday, October 22
Norwich v Birmingham (7pm)
The Walks Stadium
Friday, October 29
Newcastle v Norwich (7pm)
Whitley Park
Friday, November 5
Norwich v Nottingham (7pm)
The Walks Stadium
Sunday, November 21
Middlesbrough v Norwich (1pm)
Heritage Park
Monday, November 29
Wolves v Norwich (7pm)
Aggborough Stadium
Friday, December 3
Norwich v Reading (7pm)
Lotus Training Centre
Friday, December 17
Norwich v Southampton (7pm)
Lotus Training Centre
Monday, January 10
Stoke v Norwich (7pm)
Newcastle Town FC
Friday, January 14
Nottingham Forest v Norwich (7pm)
The City Ground
Friday, January 21
Norwich v Burnley (7pm)
Lotus Training Centre
Friday, February 4
Norwich v Middlesbrough (7pm)
Lotus Training Centre
Monday, February 21
Aston Villa v Norwich (7pm)
Villa Park
Monday, February 28
Norwich v Newcastle (7pm)
The Walks Stadium
Friday, March 11
Fulham v Norwich (7pm)
Craven Cottage
Monday, March 21
Birmingham v Norwich (7pm)
St. Andrews Stadium
Friday, April 1
Norwich v Sunderland (7pm)
TBC
Monday, April 25
West Brom v Norwich (7pm)
New Buck’s Head
Friday, April 29
Norwich v Wolves (7pm)
Carrow Road