Norwich City Under-23s to play some matches at The Walks

Published: 4:13 PM July 26, 2021

Norwich City Under-23s will play some of their games for the 2021/22 season at the home of King’s Lynn Town.

The Canaries released their fixtures for the forthcoming campaign and confirmed some of their matches will take place at The Walks whilst other home games will take place at Carrow Road and the Lotus Training Centre at Colney.

The league campaign will officially begin for David Wright’s side on Sunday, August 15 at Staplewood Training Ground as they face Southampton.

Here is the full fixture list...

Sunday, August 15

Southampton v Norwich (2pm)

Staplewood Training Ground

Friday, August 20

Norwich v Stoke (7pm)

Carrow Road

Friday, August 27

Sunderland v Norwich (1pm)

Academy of Light

Friday, September 10

Norwich v Aston Villa (7pm)

Carrow Road

Monday, September 20

Reading v Norwich (7pm)

The Select Car Leasing Stadiun

Monday, September 27

Norwich v West Brom (7pm)

The Walks Stadium

Friday, October 1

Norwich City v Fulham (7pm)

The Walks Stadium

Monday, October 18

Burnley v Norwich (7pm)

Turf Moor

Friday, October 22

Norwich v Birmingham (7pm)

The Walks Stadium

Friday, October 29

Newcastle v Norwich (7pm)

Whitley Park

Friday, November 5

Norwich v Nottingham (7pm)

The Walks Stadium

Sunday, November 21

Middlesbrough v Norwich (1pm)

Heritage Park

Monday, November 29

Wolves v Norwich (7pm)

Aggborough Stadium

Friday, December 3

Norwich v Reading (7pm)

Lotus Training Centre

Friday, December 17

Norwich v Southampton (7pm)

Lotus Training Centre

Monday, January 10

Stoke v Norwich (7pm)

Newcastle Town FC

Friday, January 14

Nottingham Forest v Norwich (7pm)

The City Ground

Friday, January 21

Norwich v Burnley (7pm)

Lotus Training Centre

Friday, February 4

Norwich v Middlesbrough (7pm)

Lotus Training Centre

Monday, February 21

Aston Villa v Norwich (7pm)

Villa Park

Monday, February 28

Norwich v Newcastle (7pm)

The Walks Stadium

Friday, March 11

Fulham v Norwich (7pm)

Craven Cottage

Monday, March 21

Birmingham v Norwich (7pm)

St. Andrews Stadium

Friday, April 1

Norwich v Sunderland (7pm)

TBC

Monday, April 25

West Brom v Norwich (7pm)

New Buck’s Head

Friday, April 29

Norwich v Wolves (7pm)

Carrow Road