Norwich City Under-23s to play some matches at The Walks

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 4:13 PM July 26, 2021   
Canaries academy coach David Wright Picture: Norwich City FC

City U23 boss David Wright is relishing pitting his wits against Canaries legend Russell Martin. - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City Under-23s will play some of their games for the 2021/22 season at the home of King’s Lynn Town. 

The Canaries released their fixtures for the forthcoming campaign and confirmed some of their matches will take place at The Walks whilst other home games will take place at Carrow Road and the Lotus Training Centre at Colney. 

The league campaign will officially begin for David Wright’s side on Sunday, August 15 at Staplewood Training Ground as they face Southampton. 

Here is the full fixture list... 

Sunday, August 15 

Southampton v Norwich (2pm) 
Staplewood Training Ground 

Friday, August 20 

Norwich v Stoke (7pm) 
Carrow Road 

Friday, August 27 

Sunderland v Norwich (1pm) 
Academy of Light 

Friday, September 10 

Norwich v Aston Villa (7pm) 
Carrow Road 

Monday, September 20 

Reading v Norwich (7pm) 
The Select Car Leasing Stadiun 

Monday, September 27 

Norwich v West Brom (7pm) 
The Walks Stadium 

Friday, October 1 

Norwich City v Fulham (7pm) 
The Walks Stadium 

Monday, October 18 

Burnley v Norwich (7pm) 
Turf Moor 

Friday, October 22 

Norwich v Birmingham (7pm) 
The Walks Stadium 

Friday, October 29 

Newcastle v Norwich (7pm) 
Whitley Park 

Friday, November 5 

Norwich v Nottingham (7pm) 
The Walks Stadium 

Sunday, November 21 

Middlesbrough v Norwich (1pm) 
Heritage Park 

Monday, November 29 

Wolves v Norwich (7pm) 
Aggborough Stadium 

Friday, December 3 

Norwich v Reading (7pm) 
Lotus Training Centre 

Friday, December 17 

Norwich v Southampton (7pm) 
Lotus Training Centre 

Monday, January 10 

Stoke v Norwich (7pm) 
Newcastle Town FC 

Friday, January 14 

Nottingham Forest v Norwich (7pm) 
The City Ground 

Friday, January 21 

Norwich v Burnley (7pm) 
Lotus Training Centre 

Friday, February 4 

Norwich v Middlesbrough (7pm) 
Lotus Training Centre 

Monday, February 21 

Aston Villa v Norwich (7pm) 
Villa Park 

Monday, February 28 

Norwich v Newcastle (7pm) 
The Walks Stadium 

Friday, March 11 

Fulham v Norwich (7pm) 
Craven Cottage 

Monday, March 21 

Birmingham v Norwich (7pm) 
St. Andrews Stadium 

Friday, April 1 

Norwich v Sunderland (7pm) 
TBC 

Monday, April 25 

West Brom v Norwich (7pm) 
New Buck’s Head 

Friday, April 29 

Norwich v Wolves (7pm) 
Carrow Road 

