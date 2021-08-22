Lees-Melou fully focused on first City victory ahead of cup tie

Published: 5:00 PM August 22, 2021 Updated: 5:19 PM August 22, 2021

Pierre Lees-Melou is relieved Norwich City have a swift opportunity to bounce back from their heavy defeat at Manchester City, as he targets a win to kick-start the season.

The Frenchman was part of a Canaries team that just couldn’t keep pace with the champions, slumping to a 5-0 away defeat as the tough start to the Premier League campaign continued after the 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

Tuesday brings Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth to Carrow Road in the second round of the League Cup and while other players are likely to get the chance to impress, Lees-Melou is hungry for the first taste of victory.

“I think it’s good for the team to play very quickly after this game because we forget this game now and go to the next one against Bournemouth,” said the summer signing.

“We need a victory; we need to perform in front of our fans. We need only a victory, to begin our season.”

The 28-year-old midfielder knows all about how tough it can be facing the big boys, having lost eight and drawn one of his nine games against Paris Saint-Germain in the French top flight with Dijon and Nice.

“Very disappointing,” he admitted, speaking to City’s official YouTube channel. “We knew before the game that City are a very good team, a top team in the world but we conceded the same goal twice in the first half.

“In the second half the boss wanted us to stay more compact – so five goals is difficult.

“We know it’s City but we need to work hard, to focus on the next game on Tuesday and keep going.”

Lees-Melou admits the players weren’t able to carry out Daniel Farke’s demands against top players including Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

Dimitris Giannoulis was taken off at half-time after he was beaten by Gabriel Jesus for the first two goals and after bright initial signs from Bali Mumba at left-back, the youngster was also bypassed for the final two goals.

“Before the game, we saw on video the style of this team and everybody knows how City play, but on the pitch it is difficult,” Lees-Melou added.

“Two similar goals and then in the second half, two goals that are similar again. So we need to progress and be more vigilant to not concede goals.”

