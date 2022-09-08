PRESSER: Burnley v Norwich City; Idah out for weeks

Press conference

Dean Smith has been impressed by Onel Hernandez since he came back to the club

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City's Friday night trip to Burnley - and we brought you all the key lines from Colney first.

The fixture marks the Canaries' first game of the season against a fellow relegated side, with Smith likely to use the game as a barometer of his side's progress since the end of that torrid Premier League campaign.

Smith confirmed that Norwich have sanctioned a loan move away for Milot Rashica, who is poised to join Turkish side Galatasaray for the season.

City's boss recently admitted the former Werder Bremen forward was struggling for confidence at Carrow Road and has been left out of recent matchday squads. It now seems inevitable Rashica will move to the Turkish giants for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

On the injury front, Adam Idah will be sidelined for a 'number of weeks' after undergoing exploratory surgery for a knee complaint.

The Irish international has had swelling in that area after matches recently and has gone under the knife to get to the root of the problem. He won't join up with the Republic of Ireland during the upcoming international window.

Isaac Hayden was recently able to progress his comeback from knee surgery by running on the grass whilst Liam Gibbs is definitely out following his ankle injury sustained against Sunderland.

On the left back front, Smith revealed that Dimi Giannoulis is now out of his protective boot and continuing his rehabilitation after an ankle ligament injury sustained against Wigan.

Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen remain on crutches, with the Greek international likely to return to action quickest.

- You can recap updates from Dean Smith's press conference from Colney as it happened via the blog above