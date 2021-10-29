McLean desperate to give City fans 'something to cheer about'

The disappointment is obvious for Kenny McLean as Chelsea score their third against Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean believes that Norwich City can recover from their bad start to the Premier League season and is desperate to give Canaries fans 'something to sing about' during Sunday's battle with Leeds.

The City players have had all week to dwell on a humiliating 7-0 defeat away to leaders Chelsea and have to wait until 2pm on Sunday before they can resume their search for a first league win of the campaign.

“It would be easy for them to lose faith in us and to lose belief, but they keep turning up in their numbers and we can only thank them for that,” Scotland midfielder McLean said of the supporters.

“It would be easy for them to not turn up and not spend their hard-earned cash to come and support us but it is their club and they are always there.

"We need to put some pride into our performances and give them something to cheer about.”

Sporting director Stuart Webber attempted to clear the air this week with a series of interviews to reemphasise City's commitment to head coach Daniel Farke, to call for a united Carrow Road atmosphere and plead for patience.

With just two goals and two points from nine games, the pressure is very much on for the Norwich players.

Speaking to City's official OTBC matchday programme, McLean said: "I look at the guys next to me in the changing room and I believe in them. I know they are good enough.

"It is about us sticking together because that is what is going to get us out of this situation.

“I’m not just saying it because I feel the need to. I believe we can get out of this situation.

"There is a long way to go, and we will fight for every point, starting Sunday.”

Leeds will arrive after a slow start to the season, with one win from nine matches, after finishing ninth under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa last season following promotion.

The Whites are 17th after one win in their last seven league games, fighting back to draw 1-1 at home to Wolves last weekend and then losing 2-0 at Arsenal in the League Cup on Tuesday, with England midfielder Kalvin Phillips returning from injury.

“Leeds have got a lot of plaudits and rightly so,” McLean added. “The way they play is very intense and you can see the intensity that the manager wants them to work under, but we can handle that.

“We play that way as well and we are ready for that battle. We have got our own style of play that we need to implement onto the game, that maybe we haven’t done as much as we should have done this season."

NCFC EXTRA: Calculated gamble as Norwich City chief keeps the faith