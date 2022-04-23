'What a mess' - City fans furious at Newcastle capitulation

Match reaction

Norwich City fans were left furious at their side's latest display after being outclassed by Newcastle United at Carrow Road.

A Joelinton brace helped the Magpies on their way to all three points before Bruno Guimares completed the rout early in the second half.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for City supporters, who had been heartened in recent weeks by the displays against Burnley and Manchester United.

But Newcastle, galvanised by their January window signings, exposed how short Norwich are at this level and Norwich fans are aware that relegation is all but inevitable following their latest defeat.





On the pitch: Passive, gutless, heartless.



Off the pitch: Tone deaf, rudderless, acceptance.



In the stands: Complete apathy.



What a mess #NCFC — Chris Reeve (@ChrisReevo) April 23, 2022

The #ncfc ship stinks. No wonder the chief scout and chief operating officer (and many others) left this season. Maybe they couldn’t offer the required 90%? What a farcical season of mis-management. Owners should be embarrassed — Andy Howard (@NCFCWales) April 23, 2022

It’s the sense of apathy and defeatism which is so depressing. Just leaving the ground I heard someone say ‘we came third in a two horse race.’ Can’t disagree #ncfc — Ian Clarke (@IanClarke41) April 23, 2022

Poor. #ncfc and Newcastle miles apart in league position and finances. But that wasn’t about cash today. The defensive errors made by City were so basic. Not many boos at the end but that’s because the ground was already emptying. #canarycall now on @BBCNorfolk. — Chris Goreham (@CGoreham) April 23, 2022

We've just made another bang average mid-table side look like world beaters. That's why we're going down. #ncfc — Sam Victor Jermy 🇺🇦 (@SamJermy) April 23, 2022

Pathetic. There's no point showing a bit of fight against Man Utd last week and then rolling over for Newcastle today. A lot of work for the club to do over the summer.#NORNEW #NCFC #OTBC — Jack 💛🏆💚 (@JackBeane) April 23, 2022

Most uninterested Norwich side I’ve ever seen, pathetic #ncfc — Jaaack (@Jackncfc10) April 23, 2022