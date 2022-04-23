Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match reaction

'What a mess' - City fans furious at Newcastle capitulation

Mark Armstrong

Published: 5:29 PM April 23, 2022
Updated: 6:13 PM April 23, 2022
Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his side’s 1st goal during the Premier League match

Joelinton celebrates his opening goal in Newcastle United's 3-0 win over Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans were left furious at their side's latest display after being outclassed by Newcastle United at Carrow Road.

A Joelinton brace helped the Magpies on their way to all three points before Bruno Guimares completed the rout early in the second half.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for City supporters, who had been heartened in recent weeks by the displays against Burnley and Manchester United.

But Newcastle, galvanised by their January window signings, exposed how short Norwich are at this level and Norwich fans are aware that relegation is all but inevitable following their latest defeat.


