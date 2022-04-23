Match reaction
'What a mess' - City fans furious at Newcastle capitulation
Published: 5:29 PM April 23, 2022
Updated: 6:13 PM April 23, 2022
Norwich City fans were left furious at their side's latest display after being outclassed by Newcastle United at Carrow Road.
A Joelinton brace helped the Magpies on their way to all three points before Bruno Guimares completed the rout early in the second half.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for City supporters, who had been heartened in recent weeks by the displays against Burnley and Manchester United.
But Newcastle, galvanised by their January window signings, exposed how short Norwich are at this level and Norwich fans are aware that relegation is all but inevitable following their latest defeat.