Starting XIs
Norwich City v Newcastle United: Zimmermann given the nod to start
- Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd
Christoph Zimmermann has been given the nod at the expense of Ben Gibson for Norwich City’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.
Gibson has paid the price for several high profile errors in recent weeks and Zimmermann will partner Grant Hanley in the Norwich City back four.
Dimitris Giannoulis keeps his place at left-back despite Brandon Williams returning to the fold after he was unable to play against parent club Manchester United last weekend.
Kenny McLean has shrugged off the fratured toe that forced him to be substituted at Old Trafford last week whilst Lukas Rupp (knee), Josh Sargent (ankle) miss out along with longer term absentees Andrew Omobamidele (back), Adam Idah (knee) and Ozan Kabak (hamstring).
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe made four changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace in midweek.
Former City youngster Jacob Murphy is in the starting line-up at the expense Miguel Almiron. Jamaal Lascelles has also come back in for Fabian Schar whilst Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock also came back in for Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood respectively.
Norwich City: Krul, Giannoulis, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, McLean, Normann, Rashica, Lee-Melou, Dowell, Pukki. Subs: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Williams, Gilmour, Placheta, Sorensen, Tzolis, Rowe
Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimares, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Willock, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Darlow, Schar, Fernandez, Manquillo, Ritchie, Almiron, Wood, Shelvey, Gayle