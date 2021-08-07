A-Z: Can Moyes repeat Hammers Premier League magic?

Published: 6:00 AM August 7, 2021

West Ham manager David Moyes shakes hands with Todd Cantwell after Norwich were thumped at Carrow Road at the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Our Premier League A-Z takes us to east London and West Ham. Can the Hammers emulate last season's sixth place? Chris Lakey takes a look





Manager

David Moyes

The Scot’s managerial career looked to be going nowhere after his exit from Manchester United, where he’d taken on the ridiculously hard challenge of succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson. A stint in Spain and a year at Sunderland didn’t embellish his CV, but he filled the brief in a short-term stint as West Ham boss in 2017-18 by keeping them up. His contract wasn’t renewed but he returned in December 2019. Last season he led the Hammers to sixth in the table, with a club record 65 points and a place in the Europa League. Recently signed a new three-year contract.

Valuable commodities - will West Ham be able to keep hold of Declan Rice, left... and will they be able to get Jesse Lingard back for the new season? - Credit: PA

What does the squad look like?

Moyes would like Jesse Lingard to return after a successful loan from Manchester United last season - it’s not looking good. He does have Declan Rice, though – the England international performed well at the Euros... but how long he will be able to keep hold of the midfielder is another matter. Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly on the Hammers’ shopping list, but he’s a wanted man. West Ham have signed French keeper Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris St Germain, but with a European campaign ahead, Moyes will want more strength in depth with the extra midweek workload.

Expectations

High. A record points haul, a record number of Premier League wins in a season (19) and a record number away (nine). It was done in some style as well. But the Hammers fans will want at least the same again. Could they do it without Lingard, seen by many as the catalyst last season? There will be huge disappointment if he doesn’t return. One more win and the Hammers would have been playing Champions League football this season – that piles on the pressure.

Norwich players look dejected as Michail Antonio after scoring West Ham's fourth goal back in July 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Last City meeting

July 11, 2020 – Norwich 0 West Ham 4

Michail Antonio was a one-man wrecking ball, scoring all four goals (minutes (11, 45, 54 and 74). City were six games into Project Restart and suffered their sixth defeat in a row. It confirmed relegation back to the Championship. “I feel sorry, really sorry, for our fans and everyone connected to this club we were not able to perform another miracle,” said City head coach Daniel Farke. “I am in a responsible role and I am disappointed I could not work another miracle. I feel sorry for the supporters.”

Alan Taylor - played for Norwich and West Ham, where he was an FA Cup final hero - Credit: Archant

Did you know?

Former Norwich milkman and newsagent Alan Taylor – who had two spells at Carrow Road – scored both goals as West Ham beat Fulham 2-0 to lift the FA Cup in 1975.