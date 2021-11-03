What's going on between Todd Cantwell and Norwich City?

Opinion

‘I’m working and hungry for more!’

It was a throwaway line earlier this week on an Instagram post by Todd Cantwell promoting his association with Puma.

But it could just as easily have been a message to City head coach Daniel Farke.

There have been rumours of another big falling out between Cantwell and the club.

Just over a year since Cantwell and Emi Buendia were put on the naughty step for a perceived lack of effort in training, it felt like a case of déjà vu with regard to the Dereham Deco.

It’s understood this is not the case. Yes, Cantwell has been deployed in the Under 23s but this is a case of the 23-year-old trying to regain match fitness after a couple of niggling injuries (Achilles and back). It wouldn't come as a surprise to see him play for the youngsters against Nottingham Forest’s second string this Friday at Carrow Road. This will of course frustrate fans once again ahead of a crucial Premier League clash at Brentford this weekend.

But whether it be in training or a match situation, Farke wants to see Cantwell busting a gut to regain his match sharpness in desperation to help City’s ailing cause. Currently, he sees other players more determined to play a part.

Meanwhile, Cantwell can see the lack of creativity within Norwich’s offensive play and justifiably think ‘there’s got to be room in this side for me’.

And there is... but he’s got to convince Farke he’s ready to put in the hard yards to be part of that cause.

It’s a situation that shouldn’t be allowed to continue. They need each other. Norwich desperately need a creative outlet that has proven he can do it in the Premier League. Cantwell was one of the few squad members to emerge with some credit in the bank following the 2019/20 Premier League campaign. To have him sitting on the bench, or not involved at all, is far from ideal although he hardly set the world alight in the first three games he started this season.

Farke also needs to be able to trust Cantwell that he is going to give his all to the City cause. Show in training that he is desperate to help the Canaries in their current predicament and not just focused on what the future might hold for him as his contract ticks down (City have a 12-month option at the end of the season that they will inevitably trigger).

When explaining why he Cantwell wasn’t involved at Chelsea, Farke said: "The rules are clear for each player. You have to be physically and mentally prepared and show consistency in training and be available. The standards and the levels are the same for every player.”

With each defeat, the calls for Cantwell’s return grow louder. His ability is not in question, but Farke will only listen once he sees the consistent requisite effort in training.