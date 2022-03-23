Where and when are Norwich City's internationals playing?

Teemu Pukki will be in action for Finland against Iceland and Slovakia during the latest international break - Credit: PA

Whilst Norwich City head coach Dean Smith enjoyed a few days with his whole squad together last week, he saw them jet away to different corners of the world over the weekend.

Fifteen Canaries will be representing their countries over the next 10 days and Smith will be keeping his fingers crossed they come back fit and well, capable of playing a part in City's fight against relegation.

Here’s where the Canaries’ international contingent will be...

World Cup Qualifiers

Przemysław Płacheta

Poland v Sweden or Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 29





Ozan Kabak

Portugal v Turkey, Thursday, March 24

Portugal/Turkey v Italy/North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 29





Josh Sargent on standby for USA squad for games against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica

UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers

Christos Tzolis

Greece Under-21s v Liechtenstein, Friday, March 25, 5pm

Greece Under-21s v Portugal, Tuesday, March 29, 5pm





Dylan Berry

Slovakia Under-21s v Northern Ireland U21s, Friday, March 25, 3pm

International friendlies

Flynn Clarke

Republic of Ireland U20s v Republic of Ireland Amateur selection, Tuesday, March 22, 7.30pm

Onel Hernandez

Guatemala v Cuba, Thursday, March 24, 12am

Belica v Cuba, Sunday, March 27





Milot Rashica

Kosovo v Burkina Faso, Thursday, March 24, 5pm

Switzerland v Kosovo, Tuesday, March 29, 5pm





Przemysław Płacheta

Scotland v Poland, Thursday, March 24, 7.45pm





Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Grant Hanley

Scotland v Poland, Thursday, March 24, 7.45pm

Wales v Scotland, Tuesday, March 29





Mathias Normann

Norway v Slovakia, Friday, March 25, 5pm

Norway v Armenia, Tuesday, March 29, 6pm





Danel Sinani

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland, Friday, March 25, 7.15pm

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Luxembourg, Tuesday, March 29, 7.45pm





Teemu Pukki

Finland v Iceland, Saturday, March 26, 4pm

Finland v Slovakia, Tuesday, March 29, 5pm





Tim Krul

Netherlands v Denmark, Saturday, March 26, 7.45pm

Netherlands v Germany, Tuesday, March 29, 7.45pm





Dylan Berry

France Under-21s v Northern Ireland Under-21s, Monday, March 28, 7.45pm