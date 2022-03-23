Where and when are Norwich City's internationals playing?
- Credit: PA
Whilst Norwich City head coach Dean Smith enjoyed a few days with his whole squad together last week, he saw them jet away to different corners of the world over the weekend.
Fifteen Canaries will be representing their countries over the next 10 days and Smith will be keeping his fingers crossed they come back fit and well, capable of playing a part in City's fight against relegation.
Here’s where the Canaries’ international contingent will be...
World Cup Qualifiers
Przemysław Płacheta
Poland v Sweden or Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 29
Ozan Kabak
Most Read
- 1 Former City star Olsson offers player view on calls for extra investment
- 2 Chris Sutton: Norwich must ensure Pukki has a leading role in fightback
- 3 WATCH: City's U23s in action versus Birmingham
- 4 SURVEY: Assessing the Canaries' prospects as relegation looms
- 5 City sporting director ramping up training ahead of Everest climb in 2023
- 6 Terri Westgate: Nine games for City to show some pride and spirit
- 7 Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell
- 8 'He stood out a mile' - Ex-City coach on Gilmour
- 9 Norwich City shirt worn in Bayern Munich victory sells for more than £2,000
- 10 Fozzy ready to lead Hertha's Bundesliga relegation bid
Portugal v Turkey, Thursday, March 24
Portugal/Turkey v Italy/North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 29
Josh Sargent on standby for USA squad for games against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica
UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers
Christos Tzolis
Greece Under-21s v Liechtenstein, Friday, March 25, 5pm
Greece Under-21s v Portugal, Tuesday, March 29, 5pm
Dylan Berry
Slovakia Under-21s v Northern Ireland U21s, Friday, March 25, 3pm
International friendlies
Flynn Clarke
Republic of Ireland U20s v Republic of Ireland Amateur selection, Tuesday, March 22, 7.30pm
Onel Hernandez
Guatemala v Cuba, Thursday, March 24, 12am
Belica v Cuba, Sunday, March 27
Milot Rashica
Kosovo v Burkina Faso, Thursday, March 24, 5pm
Switzerland v Kosovo, Tuesday, March 29, 5pm
Przemysław Płacheta
Scotland v Poland, Thursday, March 24, 7.45pm
Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Grant Hanley
Scotland v Poland, Thursday, March 24, 7.45pm
Wales v Scotland, Tuesday, March 29
Mathias Normann
Norway v Slovakia, Friday, March 25, 5pm
Norway v Armenia, Tuesday, March 29, 6pm
Danel Sinani
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland, Friday, March 25, 7.15pm
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Luxembourg, Tuesday, March 29, 7.45pm
Teemu Pukki
Finland v Iceland, Saturday, March 26, 4pm
Finland v Slovakia, Tuesday, March 29, 5pm
Tim Krul
Netherlands v Denmark, Saturday, March 26, 7.45pm
Netherlands v Germany, Tuesday, March 29, 7.45pm
Dylan Berry
France Under-21s v Northern Ireland Under-21s, Monday, March 28, 7.45pm