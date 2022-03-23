Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City FC

Where and when are Norwich City's internationals playing?

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 5:00 PM March 23, 2022
Finland's Teemu Pukki in action during the UEFA Nations League Group 4, League B match at Aviva Stad

Teemu Pukki will be in action for Finland against Iceland and Slovakia during the latest international break - Credit: PA

Whilst Norwich City head coach Dean Smith enjoyed a few days with his whole squad together last week, he saw them jet away to different corners of the world over the weekend. 

Fifteen Canaries will be representing their countries over the next 10 days and Smith will be keeping his fingers crossed they come back fit and well, capable of playing a part in City's fight against relegation. 

Here’s where the Canaries’ international contingent will be... 

World Cup Qualifiers 

Przemysław Płacheta 

Poland v Sweden or Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 29 


Ozan Kabak 

Portugal v Turkey, Thursday, March 24 

Portugal/Turkey v Italy/North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 29 


Josh Sargent on standby for USA squad for games against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica 

UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers 

Christos Tzolis 

Greece Under-21s v Liechtenstein, Friday, March 25, 5pm 

Greece Under-21s v Portugal, Tuesday, March 29, 5pm 


Dylan Berry 

Slovakia Under-21s v Northern Ireland U21s, Friday, March 25, 3pm 

International friendlies 

Flynn Clarke 

Republic of Ireland U20s v Republic of Ireland Amateur selection, Tuesday, March 22, 7.30pm 

Onel Hernandez 

Guatemala v Cuba, Thursday, March 24, 12am 

Belica v Cuba, Sunday, March 27 


Milot Rashica 

Kosovo v Burkina Faso, Thursday, March 24, 5pm 

Switzerland v Kosovo, Tuesday, March 29, 5pm 


Przemysław Płacheta  

Scotland v Poland, Thursday, March 24, 7.45pm 


Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Grant Hanley 

Scotland v Poland, Thursday, March 24, 7.45pm 

Wales v Scotland, Tuesday, March 29 


Mathias Normann 

Norway v Slovakia, Friday, March 25, 5pm 

Norway v Armenia, Tuesday, March 29, 6pm 


Danel Sinani 

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland, Friday, March 25, 7.15pm 

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Luxembourg, Tuesday, March 29, 7.45pm 


Teemu Pukki 

Finland v Iceland, Saturday, March 26, 4pm 

Finland v Slovakia, Tuesday, March 29, 5pm 


Tim Krul 

Netherlands v Denmark, Saturday, March 26, 7.45pm 

Netherlands v Germany, Tuesday, March 29, 7.45pm 


Dylan Berry 

France Under-21s v Northern Ireland Under-21s, Monday, March 28, 7.45pm 

