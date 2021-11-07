Big boots to fill: who's in frame for the Norwich City job?

It’s the question all Norwich City fans want the answer to: who will be the Canaries’ next head coach?

After telling Daniel Farke and his team their services are no longer required, sporting director Stuart Webber has set to work on finding a successor to the German.

The Norwich job is an attractive, challenging proposition and the Canaries won’t be short of candidates as they look to achieve their top priority – Premier League survival.

We take a look at some of the early runners and riders that could be charged with filling Farke’s boots.





Frank Lampard (unattached)

The favourite at this stage. Lampard hasn’t made any secret out of the fact he is keen to get back into the game at Premier League level since being sacked by Chelsea at the start of the year. After leaving Derby County, he did an excellent job early in his Blues tenure when operating under a transfer embargo by bringing through some of the club’s youngsters – something that will resonate with the City hierarchy. Appeared to lose his way at Stamford Bridge when the club was allowed to splash the cash in the transfer window and Thomas Tuchel hasn’t looked back since.

Russell Martin is enhancing his reputation at Swansea City - Credit: PA

Russell Martin (Swansea City)

Did a decent job in League One with MK Dons and is building upon that reputation at Swansea City. Martin only joined the Swans at the start of the season and it would seem a bit early for the former City defender to be anywhere near the top of Webber’s list but is very highly thought of by many at Carrow Road thanks to his playing exploits. Likes to play an attractive, passing style that could fit the Norwich DNA.

Paulo Fonseca has been linked with several Premier League sides - Credit: PA

Paulo Fonseca (unattached)

Appears desperate for a Premier League gig and came very close to getting the Tottenham job in the summer before Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed. He was also linked with Newcastle United before Unai Emery and Eddie Howe became the main targets. The Portuguese made his name at Shakhtar Donetsk and AS Roma, masterminding the Ukrainian side to three league titles before leading Roma to fifth in Serie A in the 2019/20 season. Likes a 4-2-3-1 formation with wingers that cut back inside and full-backs that provide width... sounds familiar doesn’t it?

Steven Gerrard - could he be tempted to Carrow Road? - Credit: PA

Steven Gerrard (Rangers)

Has done an excellent job at Rangers, wrestling the Scottish Premiership title away from arch-rivals Celtic last season. Very highly thought of by Gers fans with the majority aware he will inevitably leave Ibrox for a Premier League gig in the future. Given his legendary status at Anfield, he is widely seen as the successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool when the German’s contract expires in 2024 but acknowledged he may need to prove he can cut it at another Premier League club to make that happen.

Dean Smith (unattached)

Will likely to come into consideration by the City board given his sudden departure from Aston Villa on Sunday. He leaves Villa 15th in the Premier League following a fifth successive loss at Southampton on Friday night. Smith took over his boyhood club in 2018 and got them promoted from the Championship. Helped stabilise Villa in the top-flight, avoiding relegation in first season back and then finishing 11th in the last campaign.

John Terry is on the lookout for his first managerial role - Credit: PA

John Terry (unattached)

The Chelsea legend left his assistant manager role at Aston Villa under Dean Smith in the summer to spend time with his family and fulfil his goal of becoming a manager in his own right.

They don’t necessarily tally and Terry would likely be interested in the Norwich job after serving his apprenticeship under Smith at Villa Park.

Terry has been linked with the Villa job as well recently given Smith is under pressure after a poor start to the season.

Neil Critchley is impressing at Blackpool - Credit: PA

Neil Critchley (Blackpool)

Left his post as Liverpool’s Under 23s manager in March 2020 for Blackpool and is one of a clutch of coaches that have obtained Uefa’s elite badge.

Led the Tangerines to promotion via the play-offs last season and they have made a very decent start to their Championship campaign playing an attractive style of football.

Kjetil Knutsen (Bodo/Glimt)

Has been earning rave reviews in Norway and is on the verge of clinching a second successive league title in his homeland. Led Bodo/Glimt to a 6-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma earlier this season, inflicting the biggest loss of the Portuguese’s managerial career. The 53-year-old likes his sides to play attacking football, often in a 4-3-3 system.





Coventry City manager Mark Robins is highly thought of at Carrow Road - Credit: PA

Mark Robins (Coventry)

Robins is highly respected by the Norwich hierarchy as they like his style of football. City were more than happy to send Sam McCallum back on loan to the Sky Blues to continue his development in the 2020/21 campaign. Robins stabilised Coventry in the Championship last season and has led them to fourth spot so far this season.

Xisco Munoz (unattached)

Recently sacked by Watford for what they perceived to be an underwhelming start to the season. Led the Hornets to the 3-1 win at Carrow Road earlier this season, which set alarm bells ringing amongst supporters that Daniel Farke might still not be able to cut it in the Premier League. Munoz took seven points from Watford’s opening seven fixtures, also beating Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

Took over at Vicarage Road last December from Vladimir Ilic and masterminded an impressive rise to the second automatic promotion spot behind the Canaries.

David Wagner (Young Boys)

David Wagner was the manager that helped put Stuart Webber on the map as he plucked the 50-year-old from Borussia Dortmund’s second string to manage Huddersfield Town, who were promoted to the Premier League shortly after. Managed to keep the Terriers in the Premier League but left the following season eight points adrift at the foot of the table. Went on to manage Schalke for just over a year and is currently at Young Boys, leading the Swiss side to a 2-1 win earlier this season in the Champions League.