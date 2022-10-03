Lee Payne: Why are fans so furious about football now?

Opinion

Football is making me miserable at the moment.

Are those of us who were bitten by the bug years ago actually enjoying it now?

Norwich City are a point off the top of the Championship, yet I haven’t really felt like I’ve been enjoying my visits to Carrow Road.

We have a team that is getting results without putting in particularly good performances, yes, and some would say that is fine – but football, for me, is about more than winning.

I want to be entertained. I am yet to be excited by the manager, either. I used to look down from the Barclay, see Daniel Farke standing on the touchline, and feel proud that he was the figurehead of our club. I don’t feel that way about Dean Smith. Plus, if we’re not careful, we’re going to get promoted again.

As anything popular always is, football has been exploited by those who seek to make money out of it. In the worst cost of living crisis since the last one, watching football costs a fortune.

Go to a game and you’ll pay over the odds for a ticket and a disappointing pie. That is if a broadcaster hasn’t moved the kick-off time just after you’ve booked your trains. We won’t have to worry about any of that for a month soon, as we have the World Cup coming up in November in the footballing powerhouse that is Qatar. They will be packing out the beer gardens for this one, I bet. I wonder if the opening ceremony will include a montage of Qatar’s finest football moments?

It’s incredible how people seem to spend all of their time furious about football, given it’s meant to be something we do for fun. They get angry about their team, angry about the referees, angry about the owners. Then, some fool will even write a newspaper column moaning about it.

Gary Neville was recently in a magazine with his ‘blueprint to save football’. As someone who has been a fan, a player, an owner and a pundit, he is well placed to know it is broken.

He’s a supporter of the notion of an independent regulator, which is already on the cards. The regulator would keep football club owners in check, stopping them from taking clubs away from the communities they represent and using them as a plaything. It should mean things like a 39th Premier League game played overseas and the European Super League would be a thing of the past. I wonder how much power the regulator would really have and whether it would just be another entity for fans to get furious about.

From a Norwich perspective, Neville’s discussion about the idea of scrapping parachute payments for relegated clubs would have a huge impact.

Going down from the Premier League does cause a sudden and significant drop in revenue, and parachute payments are there to soften the blow. Getting rid of them might sound fairer for the rest of the league, but at the moment you’d just see clubs going to the wall upon relegation.

Neville also calls for a licensing system for owners, to replace the current, completely useless ‘fit and proper persons’ test. Perhaps stronger vetting of people who want to buy them would help to avoid disasters such as Portsmouth, Bury and Derby.

My first question would be: why? Why do you want to buy this club? If it turns out it’s little more than a money laundering operation, the answer is no. We really are lucky at Norwich to have such dedicated and responsible owners.

I don’t know, it feels like it’s going to take more than the government getting involved to make the game of football great again. I’m sure you have your own ideas. Or maybe you think all is well. It doesn’t really matter. We’re still going to turn up every week, aren’t we?