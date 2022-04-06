Monday Night Club: Will Grant Hanley stay at Norwich City next season?

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt, Connor Southwell and Adam Harvey talked about Grant Hanley's future at Norwich City on the Monday Night Club.





Connor Southwell (CS): He seems to go under the radar for his performances with Norwich. Over the last few seasons when he has been fit and playing then he’s probably been Norwich’s best centre back, hasn’t he?

Paddy Davitt (PD): He has pretty much spanned the Webber/Farke era. He’s been there for all the highs and all the lows. Grant Hanley’s Norwich career, to start with, was heavily disrupted by injury. In the first title winning season he only played 10 times. Perhaps he didn’t feel a fully integrated part of that which of course wasn’t the case for the second Championship title and then this season as well. Perhaps some don’t see the player that exerts the influence he does and the leader that he is. That’s probably because over the entirety of his City career there were those injury absences. It’s only really in the last two seasons where he seems to have put those injuries behind him and when he’s out the side you really see what an influence he is. If you take him out of that defence, as bad as the goal difference is, it would be considerably worse if he wasn’t in there and the clean sheet at Brighton owed as much to him as anyone.

CS: Why do you think there is a touch of under-appreciation? Does he get a bit lost because the overall quality of Norwich City’s team isn’t that high?

Adam Harvey (AH): I think a lot of it can be put down that he is termed as a stereotypical Championship defender. He’s not your modern ball-playing centre half – he's old school and puts his head in where it hurts. But I remember when Dean Smith came in, one of the first players he referenced was Grant Hanley as a leader and someone in the group that players look up to. He has that aerial presence and knows how to read the game. Grant Hanley is a crucial player for Norwich both on and off the pitch in terms of the leadership he brings.

CS: Should Norwich City be concerned about losing him? Of their squad, very few players this season have proven they are of a Premier League standard and there’s an argument to say that Grant Hanley is quite far up that list. Could there be a situation this summer where Norwich have to worry about losing their captain to another Premier League side?

PD: Ultimately, it’s a scenario that could play out. You would have to have a club meet Norwich’s valuation but also, more interestingly, where is Grant Hanley at? He is 30, 31 later in the year (November). If there was a Premier League opportunity next season then he would seriously have to consider it because as much as he is comfortable here and the debt he feels towards Norwich, there is no guarantee if Norwich are relegated that they would come back straight away. I think he would seriously have to consider it. I don’t think Norwich would want to lose him because he is such a leader in that dressing room. If you’re Dean Smith then you want Grant Hanley on board for a Championship fightback if that is what comes to pass. You would have to say though that Grant Hanley has proved that he is a Premier League grade defender. As a result, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are Premier League clubs that do look at him. At the right team, in the right system, could he do a job in the Premier League? There’s no doubt about it for me. Are there clubs that will test City’s resolve and where does Grant Hanley feel the situation lies? If you were to ask me do I think Grant Hanley is at Norwich next season then I would say it’s 50/50.

CS: I would agree with that. He’s got a contract until 2025, he’s probably on the upper end of the spectrum in terms of wages at Norwich so financially he’s in a good place. It doesn’t feel like he’s the type of character that’s going to throw his toys out the pram if a Premier League club does come in. From Norwich’s perspective if a Premier League club does come in and they didn’t meet Norwich’s valuation then he’d be willing to stick around in the Championship and know they have still got a player of good character with them.

AH: I wonder if Grant Hanley is scarred a bit from his Newcastle days. That move didn’t work out for him, he already stated that was one of the toughest parts of his career – does he want to risk going to a Premier League club and it turns sour again?

