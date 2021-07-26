City will have away fans at Sheffield United

Published: 3:05 PM July 26, 2021 Updated: 3:14 PM July 26, 2021

There were over 2,100 Norwich fans at Bramall Lane in March 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will have some travelling supporters to cheer them on when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The South Yorkshire stadium hosted the last competitive away match to be attended by Canaries fans, when a 1-0 defeat left Daniel Farke's 2019-20 squad bottom of the Premier League table ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic prompting a three-month suspension of the campaign.

A large proportion of the 1,600 spectators at The Walks earlier this month appeared to be supporting Norwich during a 3-1 friendly win over King's Lynn Town in West Norfolk.

But a more recognisable away day is in the offing after City announced this afternoon that tickets had gone on sale - without specifying how many were available.

The Blades haven't publicised how many tickets will be available for home fans either, with Bramall Lane capable of hosting just over 32,000 spectators. The match in March 2020 featured 2,192 Norwich fans among the official total attendance of 31,379.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for over-60s, students and under-22s and £1 for under-18s - and must be purchased before 2pm on Thursday, as no tickets will be available on the day.

Coach travel is also available for £25, departing Carrow Road at 9am, with City pointing out that masks must be worn for the duration of the coach trip.

Sheffield United were promoted with Norwich in 2019 and survived impressively in ninth place but imploded last season to be relegated with just 23 points.

Norwich take on Coventry in Chesterfield in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday (6pm) and are basing themselves up north for a training camp ahead of the game against the Blades on Saturday (3pm).

As with the Coventry game, the friendly against Sheffield United will be available to watch via an online stream on City's website, costing £10.

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.canaries.co.uk or by calling 01603 721902.

- Our Canaries correspondents will bring you all the updates, analysis and reaction from every City game in our NCFC Live blog on this website

Canaries Q&A: City prepare for Coventry and Sheffield United