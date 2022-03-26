City winger boosts confidence with brace for Greece U21s

There was a confidence booster for out-of-favour Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis last night as he scored twice for Greece Under-21s.

The 20-year-old's success with PAOK previously, that earned his move to Norwich reportedly worth an initial £9million, had also taken him to 13 caps and a goal at senior international level.

However, Tzolis has struggled to adjust to life in England and has played for City’s U23s recently so made a belated U21 debut as Greece won 4-0 at home to Liechtenstein.

The Canaries prospect used close control to find a way to goal in a crowded penalty area to make it 3-0 in the 38th minute and added the icing to the cake as he turned in a cross in the fifth minute of second half injury time.

Victory kept the young Greeks top of Group D in Euro U21 qualifying, with a home game against second placed Portugal on Tuesday (5pm UK time).

Tzolis hasn’t played for Norwich since January, when he featured as a late substitute during a 2-1 home win over Everton in the Premier League.

- Canaries prospect Tzolis (number seven) celebrates with his Greece U21 teammates





Elsewhere, at senior level, Canaries midfielder Mathias Normann played the opening 71 minutes as Norway enjoyed a 2-0 home friendly win over Slovakia.

Earning his 12th cap, the 24-year-old was booked for a foul on former Norwich loanee Ondrej Duda in the first half and both goals were scored after he had been replaced, partnering Sheffield United’s Sander Berge in central midfield.

The Norwegians host another friendly on Tuesday (6pm) as they take on minnows Armenia.

While in further action at U21 level, City left-back Sean Stewart earned his third cap for Northern Ireland during a 2-1 defeat in Slovakia in Euro U21 qualifying.

Having recently returned from injury for the Canaries’ U23s, the 19-year-old started and was replaced in the 86th minute, firing a shot wide with the score still at 0-0 in the first half.

Defeat leaves qualification looking unlikely for the young Northern Irishman, with Norwich goalkeeper Dylan Berry an unused substitute. Next up is a friendly against France U21s in Calais on Monday (7.45pm), after a qualifier against Russia was postponed.

- City academy full-back Stewart is pictured left (number 20)

Today’s action sees Teemu Pukki and Finland set for home friendly action against Iceland at 4pm, with the Canaries striker having been named one of the new vice-captains in the squad, as the nation’s record goalscorer.

Tim Krul is also with the Netherlands for a home friendly against Denmark (7.45pm), although reports suggest Louis van Gaal will start Mark Flekken after the 28-year-old emerged as a Bundesliga regular for Freiberg this season.

