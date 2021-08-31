Canaries winger joins up with Greece despite injury issue

Published: 4:15 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 4:52 PM August 31, 2021

Norwich City are liaising with the medical staff of the Greece national team as winger Christos Tzolis joins up with his country despite an injury concern.

The 19-year-old was the star of the show as the Canaries thrashed Bournemouth 6-0 in the League Cup at Carrow Road last Tuesday, with two goals and two assists.

He missed Saturday's home Premier League clash with Leicester though, with Daniel Farke predicting the winger could miss two to three weeks with a calf issue, following that 2-1 defeat.

Tzolis shared a post featuring a photo of him stepping off a plane for Greece duty on his Instagram though and he has joined up for national duty, in the hope he will be fit to play some part in their three games.

A friendly in Switzerland tomorrow night appears unlikely but World Cup qualifiers in Kosovo on Sunday and at home to Sweden next Wednesday could be possible if his minor injury continues to improve.

Fifa rules stipulate that clubs are obliged to release players that are called upon by their national association during an international fixture window unless appropriate medical evidence can be provided as proof of a players' unavailability.

City team-mate Dimitris Giannoulis is also in the squad, hoping to add to his 14 caps, and they could face Norwich team-mate Milot Rashica when they travel to Kosovo at the weekend.

Tzolis has scored once in eight games for his country since a superb breakthrough in the Greek Super League last season.

That persuaded the Canaries to part with close to £9million initially, in a deal which could rise to around £11m with add-on fees, signing a five-year contract.

He was an unused substitute for the first two Premier League matches of the season but Farke's update had suggested Tzolis could even be a doubt for the trip to Arsenal after the international break.

"We only have two weeks before we face Arsenal so it could be a bit too short,” said Farke, after the defeat to the Foxes.

“He will miss the games for his international team because he has a calf injury and the advice is that it will last two to three weeks until he is fully recovered.

“He was greedy to play against Leicester. He is 19 and maybe he doesn’t have the experience yet when it comes to dealing with an injury.

“If I had asked him ‘will you play today?’ I am sure he would have said ‘yes, I will try everything’ but we had a scan and after that it was clear and obvious he would have to miss the Leicester game.

"I hope to have him back on the other side of the international break.”

