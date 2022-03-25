Rashica stars for Kosovo but disappointment for City defender

Video

Norwich winger Milot Rashica scored and claimed two assists for Kosovo against Burkina Faso - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Milot Rashica played a starring role for Kosovo as international action began for five Norwich City players last night.

Playing on the left wing, Rashica teed up two goals before adding a fine individual effort himself as Kosovo enjoyed a 5-0 home friendly win over Burkina Faso.

The 25-year-old curled a low shot around the keeper from the left side of the box to notch his seventh goal for Kosovo, as he earned his 39th cap.

His goal made it 4-0 in the 68th minute and the Canaries ace was substituted four minutes later, with the hosts adding a fifth goal to seal the success.

Kosovo’s first official match was in 2014 so they are still 109th in the Fifa rankings, with Burkina Faso one of the higher-ranked African nations, in 56th.

Rashica and his national teammates have another friendly on Tuesday, in Switzerland, having missed out on World Cup qualification.

City loan defender Ozan Kabak also won’t be heading to Qatar later this year with Turkey but made his first competitive start in almost a year for his country after recent Premier League action.

The 22-year-old Schalke centre-back earned his 14th cap and was unfortunate to see good defending overcome by the hots hitting the post to scramble an early lead in Porto.

Kabak was beaten in the air by Diogo Jota for the second goal as he tried to recover his position though, with the Liverpool star powering a header past him.

Turkey pulled a goal back through Burak Yilmaz but the striker also missed a penalty and Portugal sealed the play-off semi-final win on the counter-attack in injury-time. The Turks host Italy in a friendly on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there were three Norwich players in friendly action in Glasgow as Scotland drew 1-1 with Poland in a Hampden Park friendly – due to the Scots’ play-off against Ukraine being postponed.

Grant Hanley started in the middle of a back three and played the full game, while Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour was in central midfield until he was replaced by City colleague Kenny McLean in the 77th minute.

A determined header from Hanley, earning his 41st cap, saw Ryan Christie fire just over in the first half and Gilmour, earning his 11th cap, also had a shot well saved before the break.

Canaries skipper Grant Hanley in aerial action during Scotland's friendly draw with Poland - Credit: PA

Gilmour saved his club captain with a superb goal-line clearance in the 65th minute after Fiorentina forward Krzysztof Piatek had turned past Hanley on the counter.

The Poles snatched a draw in injury-time though when Craig Gordon brought down Piatek, despite Hanley seeming to have the situation under control, with the same player converting from the spot.

Hanley had to miss the Canaries' last match, the 2-1 defeat at Leeds on March 13, after a positive Covid-19 test.

Przemek Placheta was not involved for the visitors. Scotland have another friendly on Tuesday, in Austria.

There is more international action potentially featuring Norwich players today, both at senior and under-21 level.