A-Z: Does new boss mean a new approach at Wolves?

Published: 6:00 AM August 7, 2021

Alex Tettey looks dejected as Wolves players celebrate a third goal during the last meeting between the teams - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

In the final part of our A-Z series looking at Norwich City's opponents in the new Premier League season, Chris Lakey casts his eyes over Molineux

Manager

Bruno Lage

New Wolves head coach Bruno Lage during a pre-season friendly at Coventry - Credit: PA

Appointed head coach in the summer after the surprise departure of Nuno Espirito Santo at the end of the season. Lage had spent 18 months in charge of Benfica, who he led to the Primeira Liga title in his first season in management, following stints as assistant to Carlos Carvalhal at both Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

Style

Sounds like Lage has been working his players hard on the training pitch. He’s employed a few different formations in pre-season. He has tried three at the back at times, but it looks like he prefers 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1. Wolves were a counter-attacking side under their previous boss, but a Lage team appears to be one that enjoys more possession and presses high. His first impressions? “From the Championship, they won the league, they got to the Uefa Cup [Europa League], it was brilliant, fantastic, I was watching. But now, we need to understand that no one lives in the past, and no one lives for the future. I was a good player, or I will be a good football player – it’s not important. What is important is day by day. Now is important to feel, to see, and continue with the bigger picture to bring success for our club.” So that's a goodbye to the Nuno, then.

Adama Traore - vital for Wolves this season - Credit: PA

MVP

If the new manager is to change the style of play then he may need to change personnel – that could be why there is more talk than expected around Adama Traore, who has some rather envious eyes looking in his direction. He’s had a good pre-season by all accounts – he will be vital for Wolves this season, always assuming Lage has a role for him. Strong, direct - and, you suspect, there;s more to come.

Squad building

Goalkeeper Jose Sa has come in from Olympiacos to replace Rui Patricio, who has joined Roma. Lage’s first signing was 20-year-old central defender Yerson Mosquera from Colombian champions Atletico Nacional.

Francisco Trincao has joined on a season-long loan from Barcelona with an option to make the move permanent for £25m next summer. Rayan Ait-Nouri has joined from Angers in a £10m deal following a season-long loan. They are also keen on AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, who are asking £20m.

Expectations

High. Looks like a lot of money is being spent. Last season was difficult for Wolves, who finished seventh in 2020, but 13th last season when at times they were uncomfortably close to the relegation zone. Nuno’s exit was a surprise, but fans will want a new manager bounce. Could be a tricky season – keeping Traore is key.

Lukas Rupp fouls Diogo Jota during Norwich's defeat of Wolves in February last year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last City meeting

February 23, 2020 Wolves 3 Norwich 0

Two goals by Diogo Jota and one from Raul Jimenez wrapped this game up with 40 minutes to play. Defeat left City seven points adrift of safety with 11 games remaining. The pandemic would ensure that run of games stretched for miles ahead, simply prolonging the agony.

Did you know?

Ex-Wolves hard man defender Kevin Muscat is manager of Yokohama F Marinso in Japan - he recently replaced Ange Postecoglou, who left to take charge at Celtic. Muscat is well-known to Norwich fans after a tackle on Craig Bellamy in 1998 which left the former City man with a serious knee injury. City team-mate and fellow Wales international Iwan Roberts, in his autobiography, admitted he deliberately stamped on Muscat in a match against Norwich in revenge.



