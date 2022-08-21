Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Snelling hits hat-trick as Norwich City Women start campaign with win

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 4:45 PM August 21, 2022
Natasha Snelling in a foot race to the ball. Picture: Brian Coombes

Natasha Snelling scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Cambridge United Women - Credit: Brian Coombes

Norwich City Women started their National League Division One campaign off with an impressive 4-1 win away at Cambridge United. 

The home side took the lead early on when Cesca Partridge struck against the run of play. 

However, City maintained their composure and launched a stylish comeback thanks in large part to the goalscoring prowess of Natasha Snelling. 

MORE: City Women finalise squad

Snelling poached the first to bring her side back on level terms and then calmly slotted home the second after being teed up by Megan Todd. 

She went on to complete her hat-trick from the penalty spot, sending the keeper the wrong way in the process, after Ellie Smith had made it 3-1. 

City are back in action next Sunday at home against Actonians at The Nest (2pm kick-off). 

