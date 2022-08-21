Snelling hits hat-trick as Norwich City Women start campaign with win

Norwich City Women started their National League Division One campaign off with an impressive 4-1 win away at Cambridge United.

The home side took the lead early on when Cesca Partridge struck against the run of play.

However, City maintained their composure and launched a stylish comeback thanks in large part to the goalscoring prowess of Natasha Snelling.

MORE: City Women finalise squad

Snelling poached the first to bring her side back on level terms and then calmly slotted home the second after being teed up by Megan Todd.

She went on to complete her hat-trick from the penalty spot, sending the keeper the wrong way in the process, after Ellie Smith had made it 3-1.

City are back in action next Sunday at home against Actonians at The Nest (2pm kick-off).