Norwich City 1 Crawley Wasps 4: Canaries knocked out of National Plate

Womens

Norwich City Women are out of the FA Women’s National Plate after going down to a 4-1 defeat against Crawley Wasps at The Nest on Sunday.

Olivia Cook opened the scoring for the Canaries in only the second minute as she latched on to an excellent through ball by Kathryn Stanley before sliding the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper.

The visitors equalised shortly after through Amelia Ajao and looked the more likely to add to the scoring and duly did so just before half-time thanks to Selin Burukgiray.

Norwich started the second half brightly but couldn’t find an equaliser and Holly Talbut-Smith put the tie beyond the hosts in the 68th minute.

Ajao then got her second of the afternoon to make it 4-1 before goalkeeper Bryony Williams had to leave the field due to injury, leaving City down to 10 players as Megan Todd donned the goalkeeper gloves.

Crawley continued to look for goals but Todd made an excellent save late on to prevent the margin of victory getting any wider.



