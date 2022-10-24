Norwich City Women to entertain Enfield in FA Cup

Womens

Norwich City Women will entertain Enfield Town in the Women’s FA Cup first round next month.

The Canaries eased through their qualifying round on Sunday in a 4-1 win over Cambridge Women at The Nest as goals from Rebecca Russell, Natasha Snelling, Megan Todd and Ellie Smith ensured their safe passage.

They will now take on Enfield, who saw off Wroxham Women at the weekend, at home on Sunday, November 13.

Meanwhile, King’s Lynn Ladies, who are on the lookout for a new manager after Alex Crook stepped down as boss, will head to Billericay Town.

Mulbarton Wanderers will also head to Milton Keynes Dons.

Winners of FA Cup first round proper ties will benefit from £6,000 in prize money.