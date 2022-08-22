'It feels really, really special' - hat-trick hero Snelling on opening day win

Hat-trick hero Natasha Snelling proved that hard work on the training field really does pay off as Norwich City Ladies got their new season off to a flying start.

Snelling was the undoubted headline act as the Canaries ran out comfortable 4-1 winners away to Cambridge United in the FA Women’s National League Division One South East.

“It feels really, really special,” said Snelling, who has been at the club since 2012.

“We go to training, and we practice things like that, and it proves that on a match day it works. So, yeah, I am really glad to get the goals.”

Manager Shaun Howes was proud of his team’s effort and domination – especially after some tough times last season.

“You have to earn the right to dominate the game,” he said. “We worked really hard and tirelessly.

“It was a tough season last season and the biggest learning curve was resilience, and today the girls showed that in abundance.”

Norwich City Women opened their league season with a convincing win at Cambridge - Credit: Ben Phillips

Nearly 700 were in attendance for the season opener, played at the Abbey Stadium, as women’s football throughout the country hopes to ride the wave of popularity that followed the England Lionesses’s successful Euro 2022 tournament.

“They deserve it,” he said. “People need to realise how good women’s football is. The girls deserve to play in front of crowds like this.”

The Canaries were quick out of the blocks, with Ellie Smith breaking Cambridge's back line within the opening three minutes, only to be foiled by keeper Lauren Webb.

Norwich City Women will be hoping to build on their impressive start when they entertain Actonians at The Nest next Sunday - Credit: Ben Phillips

It took a piece of magic to break the deadlock and it went Cambridge’s way, with 18 minutes on the clock. Francesca Partridge found herself just outside the Norwich area and, with time and space, took a long-range shot that ended up in the top right-hand corner of the net, leaving Bryony Williams no chance.

The goal gave Cambridge confidence and they looked a different team, but the few chances they had didn’t have the quality to make their spell on top count.

But after all the pressure, and against the run of play, Norwich got back into the game, after 32 minutes. Snelling did what all good strikers do and followed up after Webb made a good save from a shot, putting the ball into an empty net.

Norwich's goal came at a good time and gave them a way back into the game after it looked like it could slip away from them.

City went ahead just after the hour mark - Megan Todd broke down the right and into the area and laid the ball back to Snelling, who fired it low into the net.

Smith was a consent threat and in the 78th minute she worked hard to get the ball into the box. Her first attempt was saved but the ball fell to her feet and she slotted it past Webb.

Cambridge offered little and in the final minute Snelling put the icing on hers and City’s cake with a fourth, from the penalty spot.

City have a home game next Sunday when they face Actonians at The Nest (2pm).

“They are a different test,” said Howes. “A really good team and I think it was our worst performance last season away to them, but again if the girls work hard like this then I’ll be proud no matter what.”

Cambridge: Webb, Griffin, Otten, Wiltshire, Stojko-Down, Fox, Marden, Edgar, Rouse, Waygood, Partridge.

Subs: Hodgson, Davis, Fraser, Day, McGregor.

Norwich: Williams, Larkins, Flye, Johnston, Parker, Knights, Russell, Smith, Todd, Symonds, Snelling. Subs: Ward, Stanley, Cooper, Gooding, Cook.