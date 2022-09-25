Norwich City Women outclassed by Hornets in League Cup

Womens

Norwich City Women were outclassed in the Women’s National League Cup Determining Round, losing 6-0 to Watford Women.

Norwich had no answer to higher league opposition Watford’s domination as they fall into the league plate after this defeat.

The Hornets started fast, testing Norwich keeper Bryony Williams who made two stops from close range within the opening minutes.

They followed up just moments later with their first goal of the game. Flo Fyfe ran down Norwich’s left, delivered a great ball, and Ellie Head scored a close-range header on her debut.

It continued to go from bad to worse for the Canaries when captain Millie Davis was taken off with an injury.

Norwich couldn’t get a foot on this ball. Helen Ward found herself completely clear in the Norwich box, and the veteran converted to make it two.

It wasn’t long before Ward had her second; this time a tap-in after Gemma Davison’s assist.

The fourth was a looping shot from Flo Fyfe as Williams couldn’t get a hand to it after the defence had been opened up again.

The fifth arrived via a back-heeled chip from Nicola Gibson and the final goal of the game came when Ward completed her hat-trick.

It could have been many more but for the heroics of City’s keeper Williams. She came to the rescue on numerous occasions to keep the score down.

Norwich returns to league action next Sunday at The Nest against Hounslow.