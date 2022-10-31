Norwich City Women's chief upset after Crawley Wasps defeat

Womens

Freya Symonds brings the ball forward for City Women in their defeat to Crawley - Credit: Jack MacLean

Norwich City Women’s boss Shaun Howes believes the referee could have done more to protect his players during their 4-1 defeat to Crawley Wasps in the FAWNL Plate on Sunday.

Olivia Cook had given the Canaries an early lead but the visitors stormed back to take victory although it was the performance of the referee that most irked Howes.

With the game at a crucial stage at 2-1, Howes felt there was a foul in the build-up to Crawley’s third goal.

"At 2-1, we were still in the game,” he said. “We came out after the break, and it was fairly equal, but then it was an odd decision for the third goal. It is what it is.

"Chardonnay Johnston was protecting the ball, and she has been pushed and flew about three feet! There have been some odd decisions today."

Howes ended up receiving a booking for his protests and acknowledged that he could have done a better job in controlling his emotions.

"It's from frustration. I want my players protected. I will always try and protect my team. When players are getting hurt, that's when I get emotional."

Bryony Williams, City's star keeper, got injured in the game's closing stages after a collision with a Wasps player.

"You want the referee to protect players and be honest,” added Howes. “Bryony Williams doesn't get injured if he has a better grip on the game, as that's a bad tackle."

The Canaries' boss did admit his team wasn't at the races for large parts of the game.

"We weren't good enough in the first half. I don't think we kept the ball as well as we could have. We didn't keep to our standards. It's disappointing to lose our unbeaten home record.

"The girls worked really, really hard. It's an unfortunate result, but it's not the end of the world.”

Norwich's goal was a well-worked one as a nice ball from Freya Symonds switched the ball to Cook, who came up with an ice-cold finish.

"That’s what we can do,” said Howes. “We have that speed and skill in the attacking phase. We have that skill and pace but we didn’t do that enough when we had our opportunities.”